SpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful crane

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, continues to expand the infrastructure necessary for Starship, the largest rocket in human history. Construction of the massive Mechazilla tower at Launch Complex 37A in Cape Canaveral, Florida, has entered a critical phase. This structure is designed not only to launch the rocket but also to catch its returning components in mid-air. According to Ixbt.com reports.

According to reports, the seventh module of the tower has been successfully installed. Lifting of the eighth section is planned for the coming weekend, weather permitting. With a total of nine modules, the construction of this tower is nearing completion. Once the final ninth module is installed, a system of special blocks and lifting mechanisms will be placed at the top of the structure.

World's most powerful crane in action

To carry out this massive project, SpaceX is using the world's most powerful crawler crane, the German-made Liebherr LR 13000. This technical giant is capable of lifting loads up to 3000 tons and is considered unrivaled in assembling complex engineering structures with high precision. It is with this crane that the Mechazilla sections are rising one by one.

Once the main sections are assembled, engineers will begin installing the most critical part of the tower: the mechanical "arms" known as "chopsticks." This system is designed to catch the Super Heavy booster, the first stage of the Starship rocket, in a vertical position. This technology will take the efficiency of rocket reusability to a new level.

The future of the Starship project

This new launch site at Cape Canaveral is of strategic importance to SpaceX. While primary tests are currently being conducted at the Starbase facility in Texas, the new tower in Florida will serve as the main gateway for commercial and scientific flights of the Starship system, including missions to the Moon and Mars.

According to ixbt.com, the first high-quality photos from the construction site were recently published on social media. They clearly show not only the height of the tower but also the scale of the infrastructure being created by SpaceX. Once construction is complete, rocket service systems and fueling complexes will also be fully operational in this area.

These efforts within the Starship project are aimed at drastically reducing the costs of space exploration. The successful construction of the Mechazilla tower will allow SpaceX to reduce the time required to launch and refurbish rockets to just a few hours, which is expected to be a revolutionary step in the history of astronautics.