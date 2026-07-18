SpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful crane

·34·Technology
SpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful crane

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, continues to expand the infrastructure necessary for Starship, the largest rocket in human history. Construction of the massive Mechazilla tower at Launch Complex 37A in Cape Canaveral, Florida, has entered a critical phase. This structure is designed not only to launch the rocket but also to catch its returning components in mid-air. According to Ixbt.com reports.

According to reports, the seventh module of the tower has been successfully installed. Lifting of the eighth section is planned for the coming weekend, weather permitting. With a total of nine modules, the construction of this tower is nearing completion. Once the final ninth module is installed, a system of special blocks and lifting mechanisms will be placed at the top of the structure.

World's most powerful crane in action

To carry out this massive project, SpaceX is using the world's most powerful crawler crane, the German-made Liebherr LR 13000. This technical giant is capable of lifting loads up to 3000 tons and is considered unrivaled in assembling complex engineering structures with high precision. It is with this crane that the Mechazilla sections are rising one by one.

Once the main sections are assembled, engineers will begin installing the most critical part of the tower: the mechanical "arms" known as "chopsticks." This system is designed to catch the Super Heavy booster, the first stage of the Starship rocket, in a vertical position. This technology will take the efficiency of rocket reusability to a new level.

The future of the Starship project

This new launch site at Cape Canaveral is of strategic importance to SpaceX. While primary tests are currently being conducted at the Starbase facility in Texas, the new tower in Florida will serve as the main gateway for commercial and scientific flights of the Starship system, including missions to the Moon and Mars.

According to ixbt.com, the first high-quality photos from the construction site were recently published on social media. They clearly show not only the height of the tower but also the scale of the infrastructure being created by SpaceX. Once construction is complete, rocket service systems and fueling complexes will also be fully operational in this area.

These efforts within the Starship project are aimed at drastically reducing the costs of space exploration. The successful construction of the Mechazilla tower will allow SpaceX to reduce the time required to launch and refurbish rockets to just a few hours, which is expected to be a revolutionary step in the history of astronautics.

SpaceXStarshipMechazillaElon MuskTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Amazon Web Services Glitch: Customers Receive Trillion-Dollar BillsAmazon Web Services Glitch: Customers Receive Trillion-Dollar BillsToday, 13:21Iran announces destruction of US AI center in BahrainIran announces destruction of US AI center in BahrainToday, 12:26Elon Musk's Colossus supercomputer may enter service for the US Department of DefenseElon Musk's Colossus supercomputer may enter service for the US Department of DefenseToday, 11:54Iraq reaches official agreement with Starlink: satellite internet to launch in the countryIraq reaches official agreement with Starlink: satellite internet to launch in the countryToday, 10:51Wealth from AI: Is it time for global wealth redistribution?Wealth from AI: Is it time for global wealth redistribution?Today, 10:00Significantly more silver discovered in the Sun than expectedSignificantly more silver discovered in the Sun than expectedToday, 09:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin