Drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses: casualties and dozens injured

·43·World
Drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses: casualties and dozens injured

Located in Russia's Tambov and Moscow regions, Wildberries logistics centers were hit by drone attacks. The incident resulted in seven deaths and over 40 citizens sustaining injuries of varying severity.

According to reports, several drones struck the logistics center in the city of Kotovsk, Tambov region, overnight on July 18. Regional head Yevgeny Pervishov stated that seven employees working the night shift at the warehouse were killed, and another 24 people were injured.

The strike caused a major fire in the warehouse area. Fire and rescue services arrived at the scene promptly and extinguished the blaze. Rescue operations and damage assessment processes are currently underway in the area.

Wildberries press service confirmed that in addition to the warehouse in Kotovsk, the logistics center in Elektrostal, Moscow region, was also targeted by drone attacks.

Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that another 24 people were injured as a result of the attack in Elektrostal. Some of them are said to be in serious condition.

Additionally, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Noginsk during the attacks. Two people were injured there. As a safety precaution, patients from a nearby maternity hospital were evacuated to other medical facilities.

Furthermore, in the city of Vladimir, a drone crashed into a multi-story residential building, causing a fire in an apartment. According to preliminary information from regional authorities, no casualties were reported in this incident.

Russian officials stated that these attacks were carried out by Ukrainian drones. The Ukrainian side has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident and has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The number of drone attacks on Russian territories has been increasing recently. This is leading to the further strengthening of security measures at a number of the country's strategic facilities.

WildberriesDrone AttackRussiaLogisticsSecurity
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