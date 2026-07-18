Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi: The journey from a historic photo to the World Cup final

The football world is on the verge of another great transition. A photo taken in 2007 for a charity calendar by the SPORT newspaper, showing a 20-year-old Lionel Messi bathing a baby just a few weeks old, has become a true legend today. That baby is now Lamine Yamal, the main star of the Spain national team and FC Barcelona. The meeting of these two heroes on the pitch in Sunday's World Cup final could symbolically represent the passing of the torch to the successor. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

For Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi is not just a role model, but his only idol. "I never had another idol. I once took a picture with him when no one knew who I was," the young talent recalls in an interview with Tuttosport. At the time, no one could have imagined that this infant would become the only footballer capable of breaking Messi's records. According to Goal.com analysts, this accidental photo gives the impression that Messi is blessing his successor.

Talent under pressure

It might seem a bit unfair to place such huge responsibility on the shoulders of a 17-year-old player. Lionel Messi became the greatest footballer in history by playing at a consistently high level for over twenty years. Yamal is just starting his journey in top-flight football. Nevertheless, having played for the Barcelona first team since the age of 16, he has already proven his resilience to any pressure. His movements on the pitch and his decision-making ability indicate a maturity well beyond his years.

Yamal himself remains humble about this. "It is impossible to reach the level of Lionel Messi, but I dream of being like him someday," he says. The player emphasizes that he overcame all fears and pressures while growing up on the streets of Mataró. His fearless performances at the European Championship have also shown how mentally strong he is.

Self-demand

The secret to Lamine Yamal's success is not just his innate talent, but his extreme self-demand. He analyzes his actions after every match and never stops at the results he has achieved. After the quarter-final match against Belgium, he said: "I am very hard on myself. I am never fully satisfied with what I do."

The World Cup final will be not only a fight for the championship title but also a great meeting of two generations. If Spain wins, Yamal could end his idol's era and start a new one. This match is expected to be remembered as the biggest "passing of the baton" ceremony in football history.

The first meeting between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal took place in 2007;

Yamal is one of the youngest debutants in the history of Barcelona;

He is the youngest goalscorer in the history of the European Championships.

In conclusion, it can be said that Yamal's journey is just beginning. Although Messi's legacy is untouchable, Lamine is ready to open a new chapter in the football world with his unique style. Sunday's final will be the most exciting point of this legendary story.