School excursion turns into tragedy: 20 children killed

·82·World
School excursion turns into tragedy: 20 children killed

A horrific road accident in eastern Uganda has claimed the lives of dozens of students. A bus returning from a school excursion overturned, killing 21 people, including 20 children. More than 28 other students sustained injuries of varying severity.

The tragedy occurred near Chekwatit village in the Kapchorwa district. It is reported that the driver lost control of the bus while students from King David Primary School in Kampala were returning from a trip to Sipi Falls.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle veered off the road, struck a large rock, and subsequently overturned. As a result, many passengers inside the bus sustained serious injuries.

Damaged furniture piled up on the roadside with people observing them.

In addition to the 20 students, the school's founder and head also died in the tragedy. The injured children and three adults were rushed to nearby hospitals. According to doctors, at least nine victims are in critical condition.

Local medical personnel provided first aid to some of the wounded at the scene.

Following the tragedy, the Ugandan government decided to temporarily suspend school excursions and group trips involving students across the country. According to officials, this restriction will remain in effect until safety requirements for students are reviewed.

The government has also initiated additional measures to inspect the technical condition of school buses, strengthen safety requirements for drivers transporting students, and thoroughly investigate the causes of the tragedy.

Police are currently continuing their investigation into the technical condition of the bus, the driver's actions, and other factors that led to the accident.

UgandaKampalaSipiКинг Дэвид
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