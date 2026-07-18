Arsenal sign talented prospect from North London rivals Tottenham

·1·Sport
Arsenal sign talented prospect from North London rivals Tottenham

Continuing their activity in the summer transfer window, London club Arsenal have reached an agreement with Elijah Upson, one of the most talented young defenders from their arch-rivals Tottenham. The 18-year-old center-back refused to sign a new contract with Spurs and will now join the Gunners as a free agent. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, both parties have signed all documents for a long-term partnership. This transfer is causing quite a stir against the backdrop of the rivalry between the two North London giants. Upson wanted to be part of Mikel Arteta's project, and an official announcement is expected soon.

The choice of a young talent and the competition

Although Elijah Upson is considered one of the most promising prospects in the Tottenham academy, his path to the first team had become difficult. According to Goal.com, Tottenham's strengthening of their defensive line with players like Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke reduced the young defender's opportunities. Additionally, the presence of experienced defenders like Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in the squad influenced Upson's decision to leave.

Arsenal has long been one of the best clubs in the English Premier League for giving opportunities to young players. The successful integration of players like Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly into the first team is said to have been a major source of motivation for Upson.

Changes in the Arsenal squad

This transfer is not the only news for Arsenal this summer. The club is working systematically to rejuvenate and strengthen the squad. The Gunners have previously completed the following moves:

  • Signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier;
  • Reached an agreement for the transfer of Greek forward Christos Tzolis;
  • Experienced forward Leandro Trossard left the team and moved to Besiktas.
The arrival of Elijah Upson is seen as an important step for the future of the team's defense. Although stars like Cristian Romero are attracting interest from Inter and Barcelona, Upson preferred to continue his development under Mikel Arteta. This transfer is interpreted not only from a sporting perspective but also as another victory for Arsenal in the battle between the two fierce rivals.

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