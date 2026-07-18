Elon Musk announces new 2 trillion parameter AI model

One of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs, Elon Musk, has revealed key details about a next-generation AI model currently being developed by his company, xAI. It is reported that this new language model, featuring 2 trillion parameters, will significantly outperform the current Grok 4.5 version in its capabilities. Musk stated that the new model will complete the first phase of its training process as early as next week. This is reported by news source.

This news is causing a major stir in the tech world, as an increase in the number of parameters fundamentally improves an AI's ability to reason, solve complex problems, and understand human speech. According to the publication ixbt.com, Elon Musk considers the new model superior to Grok 4.5 in all metrics.

Competition and efficiency

The Kimi K3 model, introduced by the Chinese company Moonshot AI, is seen as the primary competitor to the new model. Kimi K3 is currently the world's largest open-source AI model with 2.8 trillion parameters. However, according to xAI researcher Min Choi, Musk's models are much more resource-efficient.

Analyses show that performing tasks with the Kimi model costs approximately three times more than with the xAI architecture. This indicates that Elon Musk's team is focusing not only on power but also on economic efficiency. While retaining the high-speed generation features of Grok 4.5, the new model reaches a qualitatively new level.

As a reminder, the Grok 4.5 model took first place in the Long-Horizon Terminal-Bench ranking at the end of July 2026. This demonstrates that xAI has reached a level where it can compete on equal footing with giants like OpenAI and Google in a short period. Such global competition is also important for users in Uzbekistan, as it serves to lower costs and improve the quality of AI services.

Currently, the xAI team is preparing to conduct final tests on the new model. If the new system proves to be both fast and highly intelligent as promised by Elon Musk, it could completely shift the balance of power in the AI market. The results of the first phase expected next week will provide a better understanding of the new model's real capabilities.