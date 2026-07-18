“Mash’al” announces new transfer after first victory

·1·Sport
“Mash’al” announces new transfer after first victory

Photo: Mash’al PFC

Muborak’s “Mash’al” club, which is having a difficult season in the Super League, has begun strengthening its squad. After securing their first win of the season, the team signed a contract with an experienced winger.

The new player is expected to bolster the “gas workers'” attack in the second half of the championship and improve the team’s position in the league table.

Doniyor Narzullayev becomes a “Mash’al” player

According to the club’s press service, “Mash’al” has signed a contract with 31-year-old winger Doniyor Narzullayev.

The player spent the first half of the current season at Bekabad’s “Metallurg” club. Narzullayev primarily operates as a right winger.

The duration of the contract and the jersey number the player will wear for his new team have not yet been disclosed.

Accumulated vast experience in the Super League

Throughout his career, Doniyor Narzullayev has defended the honor of several Uzbekistan clubs. Having participated in Super League and Pro League matches, he is considered one of the players with sufficient experience in the national championship.

His speed on the wings, ability to join attacks, and versatility in playing multiple positions could create additional opportunities for the “Mash’al” coaching staff.

Especially for a team struggling to score goals, the addition of an experienced player will be of great importance for the remainder of the season.

Long-awaited first victory achieved

On July 17, the Muborak team defeated “Kokand-1912” with a score of 1:0, celebrating their first victory in the current Super League season.

Prior to this result, “Mash’al” had been unable to win in the championship and was at the very bottom of the league table.

The team is currently in 16th place with 3 points. Although the first victory has provided a psychological boost to the players, there is still a long way to go to remain in the Super League.

A difficult task awaits “Mash’al”

The transfer of Doniyor Narzullayev shows that the club is seriously committed to changing the situation in the second half of the championship.

However, it is unlikely that one new player will solve all the problems. To climb the league table, the Muborak team will need to reduce defensive errors and make more effective use of the chances created in attack.

Now, the main question interesting the fans is how quickly Narzullayev will adapt to his new team and whether he can help “Mash’al” stay in the Super League.

Do you think this transfer can change “Mash’al’s” results?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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