Bellingham reveals England's next goal after bronze

·48·Sport
Bellingham reveals England's next goal after bronze

The England national team concluded the 2026 World Cup with a victory over France and a bronze medal. Jude Bellingham admitted that this result was not the team's original goal, but called it a solid foundation for future big plans.

The 'Three Lions' won a dramatic 6-4 match featuring 10 goals. This was England's best result at a World Cup since their 1966 title.

«We didn't come here for bronze»

According to quotes provided by Fabrizio Romano, Bellingham emphasized that the players deserved to end the tournament on a high note.

«This team fully deserved to end the season on such a high note. Of course, we didn't come here for this exact result».

England's main goal was to reach the final and compete for the World Cup title. However, Thomas Tuchel's men lost 1-2 to Argentina in the semi-finals, missing out on a spot in the decisive match.

Bellingham calls bronze an important foundation

The player believes that the best result since 1966 should give England confidence ahead of future tournaments.

«The best performance since 1966 is a solid base to build future plans on».

In the match against France, Bellingham himself also scored. In a match where Bukayo Saka recorded a hat-trick, Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa also found the back of the net. England thus secured their first-ever World Cup bronze medal.

Special thanks to the fans

Bellingham also addressed the English fans who supported the team throughout the tournament.

«Once again, I thank the England national team fans. This summer was memorable in many ways. It was a very pleasant experience».

Although England could not reach the final, they showed they could mentally recover from the semi-final defeat in the game against France. Now, Tuchel faces the task of turning the bronze medal not into a one-off result, but into the start of a new chapter.

When does the 2026 World Cup final start?

The 2026 World Cup, which featured 48 national teams for the first time in history, was held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Spain and Argentina will clash for the title in the tournament's decisive match.

The final will kick off on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at 15:00 local time. In Tashkent time, this corresponds to 00:00 on the night of July 19 to July 20. exactly.

For England, the World Cup ended with bronze. From Bellingham's words, it is understood that the team views this result not as a destination, but as a starting point for the next big step.

Jude BellinghamEnglandFranceThomas TuchelArgentina
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