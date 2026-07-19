A New Era of AI: Current AI is Building a Global Network Open to Everyone

·39·Technology
A New Era of AI: Current AI is Building a Global Network Open to Everyone

At a time when AI technologies are developing rapidly, a large part of the world's population cannot access these opportunities due to language barriers. To solve this problem, the non-profit organization Current AI has set out to build a public AI infrastructure that is free and open to all, much like the World Wide Web. This initiative aims to end the hegemony of private corporations in the AI world. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the Current AI project, founded by Martin Tisne in February 2025, has already achieved significant results. In collaboration with the Indian government's Bhashini division, the organization introduced a device called Suno Sutra. This pocket-sized gadget can provide AI services in 22 Indian languages without an internet connection. This is vital, especially for agricultural workers and residents of remote areas who do not speak English.

From private interests to public interests

Currently, leading AI systems such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are owned by private companies whose main goal is to make a profit. Current AI CEO Ayah Bdeir emphasizes that if AI is a technology that fundamentally changes human life, a public and free alternative must exist. Otherwise, half of the world's languages are at risk of disappearing, as large models rely primarily on English.

The project also has a solid financial foundation. While the French government has allocated $100 million for Current AI, the total investment has reached $400 million, including contributions from organizations such as the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, DeepMind, and Salesforce. Ayah Bdeir called those who provided these funds "sponsors" rather than "investors," as they are not required to seek financial returns.

Mission to preserve cultural heritage

Although Big Tech companies strive to make their models multilingual, they often fail to account for local culture and context. Current AI allows local communities to retain control over their data. Bdeir believes that language is not just a means of communication, but a bridge that passes knowledge, traditions, and identity from generation to generation. If technology does not understand language, it cannot preserve culture.

The organization is expanding its activities in the following areas:

  • Allocating $3.2 million in grants for AI projects among four organizations;
  • Launching an open-source chatbot at the AI for Good summit in Geneva;
  • Creating open-source hardware and software for the developer community.
The goal of the Current AI project is to turn AI into a system that is open to everyone, unrestricted, and serves the common good, just like the internet. This is not only a technological development but also an important step toward preserving cultural diversity in the digital world.

Artificial IntelligenceCurrent AITechnologyOpen SourceDigital World
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

USA authorizes industrial-scale technology for uranium extraction from seawaterUSA authorizes industrial-scale technology for uranium extraction from seawaterToday, 20:51Christopher Nolan calls AI a 'transparent Trojan horse'Christopher Nolan calls AI a 'transparent Trojan horse'Today, 20:27Kazakhstan police use robot dogs for the first time: four offenders apprehendedKazakhstan police use robot dogs for the first time: four offenders apprehendedToday, 20:25Intel Launches Revolutionary High-NA EUV Technology for Chip ManufacturingIntel Launches Revolutionary High-NA EUV Technology for Chip ManufacturingToday, 19:54Poor Siting of Renewable Energy Plants Increases Deficit FivefoldPoor Siting of Renewable Energy Plants Increases Deficit FivefoldToday, 19:20TSMC shares fall despite record-breaking revenueTSMC shares fall despite record-breaking revenueToday, 18:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone