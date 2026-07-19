A New Era of AI: Current AI is Building a Global Network Open to Everyone

At a time when AI technologies are developing rapidly, a large part of the world's population cannot access these opportunities due to language barriers. To solve this problem, the non-profit organization Current AI has set out to build a public AI infrastructure that is free and open to all, much like the World Wide Web. This initiative aims to end the hegemony of private corporations in the AI world. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the Current AI project, founded by Martin Tisne in February 2025, has already achieved significant results. In collaboration with the Indian government's Bhashini division, the organization introduced a device called Suno Sutra. This pocket-sized gadget can provide AI services in 22 Indian languages without an internet connection. This is vital, especially for agricultural workers and residents of remote areas who do not speak English.

From private interests to public interests

Currently, leading AI systems such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are owned by private companies whose main goal is to make a profit. Current AI CEO Ayah Bdeir emphasizes that if AI is a technology that fundamentally changes human life, a public and free alternative must exist. Otherwise, half of the world's languages are at risk of disappearing, as large models rely primarily on English.

The project also has a solid financial foundation. While the French government has allocated $100 million for Current AI, the total investment has reached $400 million, including contributions from organizations such as the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, DeepMind, and Salesforce. Ayah Bdeir called those who provided these funds "sponsors" rather than "investors," as they are not required to seek financial returns.

Mission to preserve cultural heritage

Although Big Tech companies strive to make their models multilingual, they often fail to account for local culture and context. Current AI allows local communities to retain control over their data. Bdeir believes that language is not just a means of communication, but a bridge that passes knowledge, traditions, and identity from generation to generation. If technology does not understand language, it cannot preserve culture.

The organization is expanding its activities in the following areas:

Allocating $3.2 million in grants for AI projects among four organizations;

Launching an open-source chatbot at the AI for Good summit in Geneva;

Creating open-source hardware and software for the developer community.

The goal of the Current AI project is to turn AI into a system that is open to everyone, unrestricted, and serves the common good, just like the internet. This is not only a technological development but also an important step toward preserving cultural diversity in the digital world.