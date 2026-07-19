Uzbek gymnastics legend Oksana Chusovitina has announced her support for the Argentina national team in the 2026 World Cup final. The athlete, who knows exactly what it takes to fight for Olympic gold, also predicted a potential score for the decisive match.

In her opinion, small details will be decisive in the final between Spain and Argentina. However, Chusovitina has special faith in Messi.

Chusovitina is on Argentina's side

In an interview with journalists, Chusovitina said she would watch the final rooting for Argentina.

“I will watch it rooting for Argentina. Whichever team plays better today will win. Every national team has its fans, and I will be supporting the Argentines.”

Chusovitina, who became a team champion at the 1992 Olympics, is one of the unique athletes in gymnastics history to have participated in eight Summer Olympic Games.

She chose a specific score for the final

According to the famous gymnast's prediction, Argentina could defeat Spain by a narrow margin.

“I think the score will be 2-1. And Messi will definitely score,” said Chusovitina.

39-year-old Lionel Messi has been one of the key figures in Argentina's run to the final. This match could potentially be his last game in World Cups. Argentina is competing for its second consecutive title, while Spain aims for its second championship in history.

“One must know how to accept defeat with dignity”

Chusovitina also responded to debates on social media regarding alleged favoritism toward Argentina during the tournament.

“One must know how to accept defeat with dignity. The strongest team deserves the victory.”

In her view, it is more important which team shows a stronger performance in the final rather than focusing on various suspicions and accusations.

Two generations clash in the final

Spain reached the final undefeated and with a solid defense. Argentina relies on experience, character, and the ability to deliver results in decisive moments.

The symbolic confrontation of the match Lionel Messi will take place between him and Spain's young leader Lamine Yamal. On one side is a legend in the final stage of his career, and on the other, a star of the new generation.

Chusovitina's prediction is ready: 2-1 and a goal from Messi. Now the pitch will show how accurate this forecast turns out to be.