Samsung introduces the new Freestyle+ projector with AI

·42·Technology
Samsung introduces the new Freestyle+ projector with AI

South Korean tech giant Samsung has updated its line of multifunctional and compact projectors. The new Freestyle+ model, launched in the US market, is attracting user attention not only for its high-quality image but also for its AI capabilities. This device aims to completely redefine the modern home cinema concept and is adapted for use outside the home as well. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

One of the key advantages of the Freestyle+ model is its ability to project an image of up to 100 inches in Full HD resolution. According to information from ixbt.com, the device can be powered by an external battery (Power Bank) via a USB-C port. This allows it to be easily used during trips, camping, or in places with limited electricity.

AI and smart settings

The new generation projector is enriched with AI technologies. Specifically, it features an automatic 3D-correction function for trapezoidal distortion. This means that regardless of the angle at which the projector is installed, it automatically adjusts the image to a perfect rectangle on the wall. Additionally, the surface calibration and image adaptation system maintains natural color reproduction even on uneven or colored walls.

In terms of image quality, the device features 430 ISO-lumens of brightness and supports PurColor and HDR10+ technologies. This ensures clear details and rich colors even in dark scenes. For users, such compact devices can be a convenient solution for watching movies on a large screen in backyard settings or during family leisure time.

Sound and software

Special attention has also been paid to the sound system. The built-in speakers of the Freestyle+ distribute sound in a 360-degree radius. Two passive subwoofers serve to provide deeper low-frequency sounds (bass). If this is not enough, the Q-Symphony technology allows for wireless connection of the projector to external acoustic systems or soundbars via Wi-Fi.

The device runs on Samsung's proprietary Tizen operating system. This provides users with the following capabilities:

  • Direct access to all popular streaming services;
  • Support for cloud gaming platforms;
  • Wireless screen mirroring from smartphones or tablets;
  • Integration with other smart devices via the SmartThings ecosystem.
Currently, the Freestyle+ model is priced at $1200 in the US market. The new product is expected to reach other regions, including Central Asia, in the near future. Its compactness and independence from a fixed power source make it an ideal choice not only for entertainment but also for presentations.

SamsungFreestyle+ProjectorTechnologyArtificial Intelligence
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