TSMC shares fall despite record-breaking revenue

TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, announced record financial results for the second quarter of 2026. However, the company's share price unexpectedly began to decline. This situation is linked to growing investor skepticism regarding the long-term profitability of massive investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During the reporting period, TSMC's revenue grew by 36% compared to the same period last year, exceeding $40 billion. Net profit showed an even more impressive result, recording a 77% increase. Despite this, the company's shares fell by 4% on the stock exchange. The primary reason cited is the sharp rise in capital expenditures required to expand production.

The cost of the AI boom

According to ixbt.com, TSMC has raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2026 from the previous $52–56 billion to $60–64 billion. These funds will primarily be directed toward purchasing new equipment and developing infrastructure. Market participants are concerned that, given such high spending, the real returns from AI technologies remain uncertain.

This trend has affected not only the Taiwanese giant but the entire technology sector. While the Nasdaq 100 index fell by 1.4%, the semiconductor sector index dropped nearly 19% from its peak. Investors are no longer looking just for revenue growth; they are demanding clear evidence of when and how the trillions of dollars being poured into AI infrastructure will yield returns.

A key market indicator

As the primary chip supplier for NVIDIA , Apple, and other tech leaders, TSMC's status serves as a barometer for the health of the entire industry. Although the company is benefiting significantly from the demand for AI chips, the fundamental question remains: can customers create new revenue streams using these expensive chips?

This news is also significant for users and the local market, as everything from the iPhone smartphones we use to cloud technologies relies on processors manufactured in TSMC's factories. Any fluctuation in the global microchip market will inevitably impact future gadget prices and the quality of technological services.

In conclusion, financial success alone is no longer sufficient in today's market. Investors want assurance that there is real economic efficiency behind the hype surrounding Artificial Intelligence. The future steps of giants like TSMC may determine the fate of this 'AI bubble'.