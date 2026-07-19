McGregor's Uzbek sparring partner secures US visa

·48·Sport
McGregor's Uzbek sparring partner secures US visa

Uzbekistan's MMA fighter Bakhromjon Ruziev has overcome a major hurdle in his career. The athlete has secured a US visa and is now expected to compete in the prestigious American promotion, LFA.

This step is more than just a trip abroad for Ruziev. Success in the LFA could become one of the shortest paths leading him to the UFC.

US visa approved

It was announced on Bakhromjon Ruziev's social media pages that his US visa has been approved. The post also noted that the athlete's next fight will take place under the LFA banner.

Previously, Ruziev stated that one of the main goals of partnering with the LFA was to obtain a US visa and the opportunity to fight in America. According to him, the promotion offered him a six-fight contract.

For now, the date of his LFA debut, his opponent, and the tournament number have not been officially announced.

McGregor's Uzbek sparring partner secures US visa

LFA could open the door to the UFC

Legacy Fighting Alliance is one of the well-known MMA organizations in the US. Many fighters who prove themselves there subsequently catch the attention of major promotions.

Therefore, every fight Ruziev has in America will not just be another statistic, but a decisive test in his career. Now that the visa issue is behind him, the next stage is all about the octagon.

What is Ruziev's professional record?

According to Tapology, Bakhromjon Ruziev has had 9 professional MMA fights. He has 7 wins, one loss, and one draw to his name. His last bout took place on February 7, 2026, in Tashkent and was declared a majority draw.

Ruziev has secured the majority of his victories before the final bell: he stands out for his ability to stop opponents via strikes and submission techniques.

Trained with McGregor

The fighter participated in the training camp of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor as a sparring partner during his career. This experience helped his name become even more recognized among local fans.

Now, a much bigger opportunity lies ahead for Ruziev. Solid victories in the LFA could put the Uzbek athlete on the radar of UFC scouts. The visa is ready, the contract is signed — now it's time for the octagon to do the talking.

MMAUFCLFABakhromjon RuzievConor McGregor
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