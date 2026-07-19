Police forced to intervene during Harry Kane interview

·30·Sport
Police forced to intervene during Harry Kane interview

An unexpected incident occurred at the end of the England national team's successful World Cup campaign. Following the victory on the pitch, a mass disturbance broke out in the "mixed zone" while team captain Harry Kane was giving an interview, forcing police officers to intervene. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

In the third-place play-off held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, England defeated France 6-4. This victory went down in history as the best result for the "Three Lions" in a tournament held on foreign soil. However, the joyful post-match moments were somewhat overshadowed by a scuffle in the press area.

According to Goal.com, a disagreement broke out among media representatives while Harry Kane was answering journalists' questions. It is reported that a group of English journalists obstructed a local reporter from filming and physically pushed him. The situation escalated into a physical altercation, causing the interview to be halted.

Police intervention and restoration of order

As the conflict intensified, the local reporter was forced to seek help from FIFA officials and Miami police officers on duty at the stadium. Videos circulating on social media show a police officer entering the crowd and escorting one of the individuals who disrupted the order out of the area. The situation only stabilized after the intervention of law enforcement.

Despite the surrounding noise and chaos, Harry Kane continued his interview, emphasizing his pride in his team's achievement. According to the captain, this bronze medal is the highest achievement in the last 60 years and a worthy reward for the team's efforts.

"I am very proud. This is our best result in the last 60 years and our best performance on foreign soil. Finishing the tournament with a medal is a worthy reward for all our hard work," Harry Kane stated.

The striker also answered questions about national team head coach Thomas Tuchel. Although the German specialist is being criticized by politicians and the public, Kane defended him. The captain believes that since this was a debut tournament for the coach, he will use the experience gained effectively in the future. "From the players' perspective, he did a great job. It was his first tournament and he will learn a lot from it," said the England captain.

Harry KaneEnglandFranceWorld CupThomas Tuchel
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