Messi addresses teammates and fans ahead of the final

·43·Sport
Messi addresses teammates and fans ahead of the final

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi sent an emotional message to the Argentina national team players and millions of fans. The captain stated that this time, he values the journey the team has taken together more than the trophy itself.

In Messi's words, alongside confidence in victory, there was a clear sense of pride in this team, regardless of the final result.

«The most beautiful thing is not just the trophies»

In his social media post, Messi acknowledged that the trophies won with the Argentina national team in recent years are of great importance. However, he emphasized that the most valuable aspect for him has been the path the players have traveled together.

The Argentina captain called it «unique» to get back on their feet after difficult situations, work every day toward a single goal, and spend every moment together as a team.

«Regardless of the result, this team has already written a history that no one can erase,» Messi emphasized.

He expressed gratitude to his teammates and staff

Messi did not limit his message to the players on the pitch. He gave special thanks to the coaching staff and everyone working around the national team.

In the captain's view, this unity is what turned the Argentina national team into a big family. Despite the heavy defeats, pressure, and criticism of recent years, the team has reached another World Cup final.

The match against Spain will be the third World Cup final of Messi's career. He won a silver medal in 2014 and became a world champion with Argentina in 2022.

Two generations of stars clash in the final

One of the key symbolic events of the decisive match will be the first time Messi and Lamine Yamal face each other as opponents.

In a 2007 photoshoot for a charity calendar in collaboration with UNICEF, a young Messi was photographed bathing an infant Yamal. Nearly 19 years later, they will take the field as the leaders of Argentina and Spain in the World Cup final.

Messi called this coincidence proof that «life is full of surprises» and praised Yamal's game. At the same time, he expressed hope that the Spanish winger would not show his best football in the final.

When does the Spain vs Argentina match start?

The 2026 World Cup final will be held at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

Spain vs Argentina
Date: Night from July 19 to July 20
Kick-off time: 00:00, Tashkent time

According to FIFA, the match starts on July 19 at 15:00 New York time. This corresponds to 00:00 on July 20, Tashkent time.

Argentina will defend its title as the reigning world champion. Spain, as European champions, will fight for their second World Cup trophy in history.

For Messi, this is not just another final. His message made one thing clear: the fate of the cup is yet to be decided, but this Argentina team has already written its history.

Do you think Messi will end his next World Cup final with a victory?

Lionel MessiArgentinaSpainLamine YamalUNICEF
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