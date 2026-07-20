Zabihillo Urinboev leaves Navbahor and joins a new club

·54·Sport
Zabihillo Urinboev leaves Navbahor and joins a new club

Uzbekistan's experienced striker Zabihillo Urinboev has changed teams ahead of the second half of the season. The 31-year-old footballer has bid farewell to Navbahor and joined the Jizzakh-based club Sogdiana.

This transfer marks a new chapter in the striker's career. Urinboev aims to gain more playing time at his new club and make his mark with goals once again.

A one-and-a-half-year spell at Navbahor comes to an end

Zabihillo Urinboev represented the Namangan club Navbahor for the last one and a half seasons.

However, the current season did not go as expected for the player. Due to injury, he made only five appearances in the Super League, managing to score one goal.

Limited playing time and injury-related issues likely influenced the striker's decision to choose a new team during the mid-season break.

Sogdiana strengthens its attacking line

By signing the experienced forward, the Jizzakh club has increased its options in the attacking third.

Urinboev's experience in the Super League, his movement in the penalty area, and his goal-scoring ability could be crucial for Sogdiana in the second half of the season.

Now, the main priority is for the player to fully recover his physical condition after the injury and adapt quickly to the new team's style of play.

Played for several clubs

Throughout his career, Zabihillo Urinboev of Uzbekistan has played for a number of well-known clubs.

He previously represented Bunyodkor and Metallurg. Now, Sogdiana has been added to this list.

For the 31-year-old striker, his time in Jizzakh could be an opportunity to prove himself once again. Having played sparingly at Navbahor due to injury, Urinboev aims to increase his goal tally at his new club.

Zabihillo UrinboevNavbahorSogdianaUzbekistan Super LeagueFootball Transfers
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