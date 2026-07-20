Uzbekistan drops 10 places in FIFA rankings: the reason is clear

FIFA has released the updated world rankings for national teams. The Uzbekistan national team has dropped 10 places, falling to 60th in the world classification.

The team, managed by Fabio Cannavaro, currently has 1409.73 ranking points. In the latest calculation, Uzbekistan lost 23.11 points, with poor results at the 2026 World Cup cited as the primary reason.

World Cup results significantly impacted the rankings

Although the Uzbekistan national team participated in the World Cup for the first time in its history, it failed to achieve the expected results in the tournament.

Points lost after the World Cup matches caused the national team to slide from 50th to 60th place in the FIFA rankings.

This was one of the largest drops in Uzbekistan's ranking in recent times. Now, the team will strive to regain lost ground by securing positive results in upcoming international matches.

Uzbekistan is seventh in Asia

Japan has maintained its lead among the continent's national teams. The Japanese currently occupy 17th place in the overall rankings.

Asia's highest-ranked teams:

Japan — 17th place; Iran — 22nd place; Australia — 28th place; South Korea — 32nd place.

Uzbekistan, with its 60th place in the world rankings, is recorded as the seventh among Asian teams.

The national team will need to significantly increase its ranking points to approach the continent's top four.

Spain also takes first place in the world rankings

The Spain national team, which defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the 2026 World Cup final, has become the new leader of the FIFA rankings.

The Spaniards have 1995.88 points. Winning the World Cup allowed them to surpass the previous leader, Argentina.

The top five of the updated rankings are as follows:

Spain; Argentina; France; England; Brazil.

Thus, in addition to the World Cup trophy, Spain has also secured the status of the world's strongest national team.

Which teams are in the top 15?

Morocco, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Mexico also feature in the upper part of the FIFA rankings.

Additionally, Colombia, Germany, Croatia, Switzerland, and Italy have taken spots in the top 15.

The World Cup results drastically changed the positions of several teams in the rankings. While some teams moved up, those that failed to meet expectations, like Uzbekistan, lost a significant amount of points.

A new task for Cannavaro's team

Uzbekistan's 10-place drop serves as a serious warning for the national team. Now, the team faces the task of not only reconsidering its squad and playing style but also restoring its position in the FIFA rankings.

Every result in upcoming official and friendly matches will be of great importance, as the rankings can influence which pot a team is placed in for future tournament draws.

The 2026 World Cup was a historic experience for Uzbek football. However, the new ranking shows that serious conclusions must be drawn following this experience.