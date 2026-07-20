Volkswagen unveils new e-bike equipped with smart technologies

·3·Technology
Volkswagen unveils new e-bike equipped with smart technologies

German automotive giant Volkswagen has decided to fundamentally transform the urban transport ecosystem. In partnership with the n+ brand, the company has unveiled a new generation of e-bikes. The main goal of this project is to make two-wheeled vehicles as safe and technologically advanced as modern automobiles. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The most unique feature of the new model is the Smart View system. According to ixbt.com, this system includes a rearview camera and a special radar. Through a digital panel mounted on the handlebars, the cyclist can see vehicles approaching from behind. If a car approaches quickly from the rear, the system alerts the rider, allowing for safer travel without needing to look back.

Automotive-grade safety and lighting system

Volkswagen engineers have also paid special attention to the bike's lighting system. LED lights integrated into the bike frame serve as daytime running lights. When the brakes are applied, they automatically glow red, and during turns, yellow flashing indicators are activated. This system operates on the same principle as stop lights and turn signals in cars.

Furthermore, within the framework of the new ecosystem, Volkswagen has also developed a "smart" helmet. This accessory works in synchronization with the bike's lighting system. Most importantly, the helmet features accident detection functionality. In the event of a serious collision, the device automatically sends a message and coordinates to pre-set contacts.

Technological innovations do not end there. Smart glasses included in the set work in connection with the camera and radar. They display navigation indicators and important traffic warnings directly in the cyclist's field of view. It is noted that this technology is based on developments from military aviation engineers.

For regions where bicycle infrastructure is developing, such as Uzbekistan, such technologies are highly relevant. Increasing safety levels and introducing automotive-grade features will help popularize e-bikes not just for recreation, but as a primary means of transport.

VolkswagenE-bikeTechnologySmart ViewSafety
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