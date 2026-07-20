Director in Kashkadarya sentenced to 5 years for taking $500 bribe

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Director in Kashkadarya sentenced to 5 years for taking $500 bribe

A court verdict has been issued against a school director in the Kashkadarya region who demanded a bribe in exchange for hiring an employee. According to the court's decision, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

According to court documents, 62-year-old F.G. was appointed as the acting director of one of the general secondary schools in the Mirishkor district on February 26, 2026. Following his appointment, he was granted the authority to hire staff and formalize employment contracts.

Nearly two months later, a 4th-year physics student from Karshi State University applied to the school seeking employment. According to investigation materials, the director demanded 500 US dollars to hire him as a physics teacher.

The student recorded the conversation on his phone and reported the incident to law enforcement agencies. Later, during a sting operation, the director was caught while accepting 6 million soums instead of the agreed-upon amount.

It is reported that upon receiving the money, the director spotted law enforcement officers and attempted to flee the scene. He threw the money into a clover field and tried to climb over the school wall. However, he tripped and fell about 200 meters away and was apprehended by the officers.

The Mirishkor District Court for Criminal Cases found F.G. guilty under the article of the Criminal Code related to bribery. He was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment. Additionally, he was banned from holding leadership and official positions in state-participated organizations and institutions for two years.

KashkadaryaMirishkorKarshi State University
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