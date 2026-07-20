The cost of space transport is plummeting: dropping to $300 by 2040

·49·Technology
The cost of space transport is plummeting: dropping to $300 by 2040

Humanity's capabilities in space exploration are reaching a new milestone. New analysis by researchers at Polytechnic University of Turin and the University of Cambridge shows that the cost of launching payloads into orbit has fallen by 96 percent over the last 65 years. If this trend continues, the cost of sending one kilogram of cargo into space could be just $300 by 2040. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The study analyzed 4,405 rocket launches between 1960 and 2025. It compiled data on over 330 types of rockets developed by the USA, Russia, China, the European Union, India, Japan, and several other countries. According to ixbt.com, while it cost $87,023 in today's money to put one kilogram of cargo into orbit in 1960, that figure has dropped to $3,868 by 2025.

Scientists note that while previous calculations only considered rocket costs, the new approach calculated how much payload each rocket carried over its entire service life. This allowed for a more accurate assessment of economic efficiency in the space industry. It turns out that the space sector is developing faster in terms of cost reduction than even solar panel technology.

The New Space era and the technological revolution

The main reason for this sharp drop in prices is the industry's transition from an inter-state race to a commercial model, known as the New Space era. In particular, the Falcon 9 rockets from SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, have been a game-changer. The reusability of first-stage rockets has helped reduce costs several times over.

Researchers predict that by 2030, the cost of delivering one kilogram of cargo to orbit could drop to an average of $1,600, and by 2040, to $300. This opens new doors for establishing private laboratories in space, expanding satellite networks, and even enabling interplanetary logistics.

Obstacles to progress

However, experts warn that such a rapid price drop is not guaranteed. Several negative factors could affect future costs:

  • The increase in space debris and threats to flight safety;
  • SpaceX's market monopoly (currently, 75 percent of the world's total cargo is handled by this company);
  • Geopolitical tensions causing states to abandon cheaper commercial solutions in favor of more expensive national projects.
In conclusion, the space industry is going through one of the most important stages in its history. Although long-term forecasts should be taken with caution, the general trend is clear: space is becoming increasingly accessible, and the cost of utilizing it will continue to decline steadily. This creates great opportunities for developing countries like Uzbekistan to implement their own space programs in the future.

SpaceSpaceXTechnologyRocketScience
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX faces unexpected delay: Falcon 9 launch aborted in final secondsSpaceX faces unexpected delay: Falcon 9 launch aborted in final secondsToday, 23:00Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger halted: $110 billion deal at riskParamount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger halted: $110 billion deal at riskToday, 22:52Volkswagen unveils new e-bike equipped with smart technologiesVolkswagen unveils new e-bike equipped with smart technologiesToday, 21:26Craneware, a provider for the US healthcare system, suffers a cyberattackCraneware, a provider for the US healthcare system, suffers a cyberattackToday, 21:22NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from spaceNASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from spaceToday, 20:58Critical Vulnerability in WordPress: Millions of Sites Under Hacker AttackCritical Vulnerability in WordPress: Millions of Sites Under Hacker AttackToday, 20:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone