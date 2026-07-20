Craneware, a provider for the US healthcare system, suffers a cyberattack

·3·Technology
Craneware, a provider for the US healthcare system, suffers a cyberattack

British company Craneware, a software provider for thousands of hospitals and pharmacies in the US, has announced that it suffered a major cyberattack. A vast amount of data belonging to customers and employees was stolen from the company's systems. This incident once again highlights the sensitivity of technological security in the American healthcare system. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to an official report submitted to the London Stock Exchange, hackers have already been expelled from the system, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Craneware is one of the leading providers of billing and accounting services for US medical institutions. Therefore, it is highly likely that the stolen data includes patients' personal and medical records.

The company has not yet specified exactly how much or what type of data was stolen. It has only been confirmed that records belonging to a certain percentage of employees, customers, and partners have fallen into the hands of hackers. According to TechCrunch, after acquiring Sentry in 2021, Craneware also gained access to twenty years of archival data on more than 147 million patients in its database.

Systemic attacks on the healthcare sector

Craneware CEO Keith Neilson has not yet addressed questions regarding whether any ransom demands have been made by the hackers. Experts believe such attacks are usually carried out to force the company to pay a large ransom or to sell the stolen data on the black market.

This situation is part of a series of attacks on technology giants serving the US healthcare sector in recent months. Hackers are finding easier access to millions of people's personal data by attacking outsourcing companies that provide billing and data processing services, rather than targeting hospitals directly.

A number of major thefts have been recorded in this sector over the past year:

  • In March, TriZetto confirmed that data of more than 3.4 million people had been stolen;
  • The giant CareCloud reported that its electronic health record database had been breached;
  • Last July, Episource warned 5.4 million users about a data leak.
Companies like Craneware are a critical link in generating payments for medical services. If such systems fail or their data is blocked, it can cause not only financial losses but also disruptions in patient care services at hospitals. Currently, cybersecurity experts are taking measures to prevent the spread of the stolen data.

CranewareCyberattackUSAHealthcareHackers
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