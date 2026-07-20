Is Guardiola Close to Italy? A Meeting Took Place in Barcelona...

There has been an unexpected turn in the race for the Italy national team head coach position. Pep Guardiola is practically being considered as one of the main candidates to lead the "Squadra Azzurra".

According to Sky Sport, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo met with the Spanish specialist in Barcelona last weekend. The parties discussed potential terms of cooperation over several days.

What kind of project was offered to Guardiola?

The Italian leadership expects not only short-term results from the new coach but also a fundamental rebuilding of the national team.

According to sources, Guardiola has been presented with a long-term project aimed at the 2030 World Cup. It involves integrating young players into the main squad, updating the team's playing style, and restoring Italy's status on the international stage.

The renewal process is planned to begin with the UEFA Nations League, followed by preparing the squad for the UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup.

Why is Maldini choosing Guardiola?

Paolo Maldini and Pep Guardiola are linked by years of mutual respect and close relations. The Italian side sees the Spanish specialist as a coach capable of bringing a clear football philosophy to the national team.

Guardiola has achieved great success in club football with a style based on ball possession, high pressing, and positional attacks. The Italian leadership also wants to create a new football model that will serve the national team for many years.

"Manchester City" era has ended

Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of last season. Having managed the English club since 2016, he won the Premier League six times, as well as the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The specialist initially stated his intention to take a break from his coaching career. For this reason, the meeting with the Italian side does not necessarily mean an appointment is imminent.

No official agreement yet

Guardiola's candidacy is no longer just a dream or an initial idea. The fact that Maldini and Leonardo traveled to Barcelona to negotiate directly with him shows that the Italian side is taking this option seriously.

However, the coach's desire for a break and the financial terms of the deal could be key issues in the negotiations. Therefore, there has been no official announcement of a final agreement between the parties.

Pirlo and Mancini also on the list

In addition to Guardiola, the candidates for the Italy national team head coach position include Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini. Some Italian sources consider Pirlo a more practical and financially viable option.

A final decision has not yet been made. But after the meeting in Barcelona, the possibility of Guardiola starting work in Italy has become much more serious than before. Now the main question is: will the Spanish specialist agree to test himself at the national team level after his successes in club football?