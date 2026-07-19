Du Plessis Stops Usman: What Happened at UFC Oklahoma?

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 281 in Oklahoma City, Dricus du Plessis defeated Kamaru Usman. Throughout the five-round bout, the South African fighter maintained control and secured a victory via unanimous decision.

While this result brings du Plessis closer to a title shot, it raises questions regarding the future of Usman's career.

Judges confirm du Plessis' dominance

The middleweight main event lasted the full 25 minutes. One judge awarded all five rounds to du Plessis — 50:45. The other two judges scored the fight 49:46.

Du Plessis applied pressure early with precise strikes, knees, and head kicks. Although Usman increased his activity in the later rounds, he could not change the outcome of the fight.

Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman

Result: du Plessis won by unanimous decision — 50:45, 49:46, 49:46.

Du Plessis returns after defeat

This marked the 24th victory in du Plessis' professional career. His record now stands at 24 wins and 3 losses. The South African fighter left the octagon victorious for the first time since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025.

After the fight, the former champion expressed his desire to compete for the middleweight title again. His convincing win in Oklahoma could further heat up the championship race in the division.

Usman's fourth loss in his last five fights

Kamaru Usman suffered the fifth defeat of his career. The former welterweight champion's overall record is now 21 wins and 5 losses.

This was Usman's fourth loss in his last five bouts. During this period, he only secured a win against Joaquin Buckley, while losing twice to Leon Edwards, and falling to Khamzat Chimaev and now du Plessis.

Nevertheless, the 39-year-old Usman stated he has no intention of retiring and mentioned he may compete in either the welterweight or middleweight division for his next fight.

Who else won on the main card?

In the co-main event, Christian Leroy Duncan defeated the experienced Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 30:27, 30:27, and 29:28.

Chase Hooper submitted Mitch Ramirez in the first round. Fatima Kline outperformed Tabatha Ricci in all three rounds, while Tommy McMillan defeated Alberto Montes via TKO in the third round.

Du Plessis not only returned to winning ways in Oklahoma but also proved he is a serious contender for the championship belt. The main question now is whether the UFC will grant him an immediate title shot or if he will need to face another opponent first.