Another record for electricity consumption broken in Uzbekistan

·31·Uzbekistan
Another record for electricity consumption broken in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, another record for electricity consumption and production volume has been registered. According to the Ministry of Energy, daily electricity consumption in the country reached 294.4 million kilowatt-hours on July 18, setting a new high for the summer season.

It is noted that this figure is 21.8 million kilowatt-hours, or 8 percent, higher than the record set last summer, and 1 million kilowatt-hours more than the consumption volume on July 17. On that day, the peak load of the unified energy system reached 13.7 gigawatts during evening hours.

Furthermore, the daily electricity production volume also set a new record, reaching 297.1 million kilowatt-hours.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that on July 19, the load on the power grids remained high, with the maximum indicator reaching 13.4 gigawatts. This indicates that demand for electricity remains high even on weekends amid anomalous hot weather conditions.

UzbekistanMinistry of Energy
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