Tuchel reveals: How England struggled to secure the bronze medal

·36·Sport
Tuchel reveals: How England struggled to secure the bronze medal

The England national team defeated France 6-4 in the 2026 World Cup third-place play-off. Thomas Tuchel stated after the match that the players were nearly exhausted, but it was their character that helped them hold on to the victory.

The English dominated the first half, but France fought back after the break, turning the match into a real drama.

“The first half was great, the second was very difficult”

Tuchel noted that England played at a high level for the first 45 minutes. However, signs of fatigue became clearly visible in the second half.

“The first half went perfectly, but the second was very tough. You saw how much of a difference just one day of rest makes,” the coach said.

England were leading 4-0 after the first half. France increased the pressure after the break and narrowed the gap, but the English did not let the win slip away.

Tuchel focused on the schedule difference

According to the England manager, France had more recovery time before the third-place match.

The French had one extra day of rest after the semi-finals and traveled a shorter distance. England, meanwhile, took the field after grueling matches in hot weather and high-altitude conditions.

“Their schedule was much lighter than ours. We played in both hot weather and high-altitude conditions,” Tuchel said.

Players suffered from cramps

The specialist did not hide his concern about the team's physical condition before the match. In the second half, some players suffered from cramps and continued the game with great difficulty.

“We were extremely tired throughout this week, we had almost no energy left. That is why the character our team showed deserves respect,” he said.

France's fast and technical players put serious pressure on the tired English defense. Nevertheless, the English scored two more goals in decisive moments to bring the score to 6-4.

“This team has created something special”

Tuchel stated that although he was worried about the players' physical state, he never doubted their willpower.

“I said it before, this team has created something special. Today, they proved it once again,” said the England head coach.

The victory over France allowed England to finish a World Cup with a medal for the first time since 1966. Although the English did not reach the final, they ended the tournament with a historic bronze and an unforgettable match featuring ten goals.

Do you think England's 2026 World Cup bronze medal can be considered a success?

EnglandFranceWorld CupThomas TuchelFootball
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