Kane speaks openly about Tuchel: "He learned a lot"

·32·Sport
Kane speaks openly about Tuchel: "He learned a lot"

England national team striker Harry Kane assessed the work of head coach Thomas Tuchelafter the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. The captain noted that while the manager's first major tournament was not easy, he gained significant experience in a short time.

England did not win the title, but finished the tournament with a bronze medal after defeating France 6:4.

“It was his first major tournament”

Kane believes that for Tuchel, who has vast experience in club football, participating in a World Cup with a national team was a completely different challenge.

“It is his first major tournament. I think he learned a lot about the team and the whole tournament process,” said Kane.

The striker noted that during the tournament, the coach gained a deeper understanding not only of tactics but also of aspects related to player recovery, travel, and constant pressure.

New experience for Tuchel

In major competitions like the World Cup, the short time between matches, traveling to different cities, and the intense pressure for results require a special approach from coaches.

Kane highlighted that Tuchel gained experience in the following areas during this process:

  • recovering the team in a short time;

  • managing the squad throughout the tournament;

  • adapting to long-distance travel;

  • motivating players after a defeat;

  • handling the pressure from fans and the media.

England stopped one step away from the final

The England national team was eliminated from the title race after losing 1:2 to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals.

After that, the team faced France in the third-place play-off. In a dramatic match with ten goals, the English won 6:4 and secured the bronze medal.

This result became one of England's best World Cup performances since their 1966 title.

Kane looks to the future with confidence

From Kane's words, it is clear that the players believe in continuing to work with Tuchel and achieving even higher results in future major tournaments.

The 2026 World Cup Thomas Tuchel was his first major international tournament. Although England remained without the trophy, the bronze medal and the experience gained could be an important foundation for future title aspirations.

Now the main question is: can Tuchel lead England to the final in the next major tournament after these lessons?

Harry KaneThomas TuchelEnglandWorld CupFootball
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