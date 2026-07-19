Javohir Ummataliyev knocks out opponent in Manchester (video)

Uzbekistan's boxer Javohir Ummataliyev secured a convincing victory in his second professional fight. He knocked out the reigning amateur world champion, Damian Drabik from Poland, in the second round.

The victory in Manchester continues Ummataliyev's successful streak in professional boxing.

The fight ended in the second round

The professional boxing night took place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

In a six-round light heavyweight bout, Javohir Ummataliyev stepped into the ring against Damian Drabik.

The Uzbek athlete took the initiative from the very first round. In the second round, he landed decisive blows on his opponent, ending the fight prematurely.

Second victory in the professional ring

This was Javohir Ummataliyev's second professional boxing match. He also defeated his opponent in his debut fight.

Thus, the Uzbek boxer's professional record has reached two fights and two victories.

Ummataliyev finishing his second bout with a knockout shows how quickly he is adapting to the new discipline.

High hopes for the world champion

Javohir Ummataliyev is known for his successes in amateur boxing. The reigning world champion's initial steps in professional boxing are also proving to be solid.

Now, the main interest is focused on when and against whom his next fight will be held. After the knockout in Manchester, Ummataliyev once again demonstrated that he could become a serious name in professional boxing.