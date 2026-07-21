PSG withdraws from the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi: Path cleared for Real Madrid and Barcelona

·27·Sport
PSG withdraws from the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi: Path cleared for Real Madrid and Barcelona

French club Paris Saint-Germain has abandoned plans to sign 18-year-old Lille midfield talent Ayyoub Bouaddi. The Moroccan international, considered one of Europe's most promising young stars, is now primarily contested by Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. This decision is expected to significantly shift the balance of power in the transfer market, according to Goal.com reports.

According to L'Equipe, the Parisian club's management analyzed the squad under Luis Enrique and no longer considers signing a central midfielder a priority. Although PSG officials were interested in the player's transfer fee and terms at the start of the season, they ultimately decided to shift their strategic direction.

The Parisians' new strategy

Behind PSG's decision lies a desire to give more opportunities to their own academy graduates and existing young talents. Specifically, the management is satisfied with the contract extensions of players like Senny Mayulu, Fabián Ruiz, and Lucas Beraldo, as well as the growing role of youngsters like Désiré Doué. The club prefers to grow through internal resources.

Ayyoub Bouaddi remains one of the most sought-after players among his peers. His impressive performance at the World Cup has caught the attention of Europe's leading scouts. While no official bids have been made by Real Madrid or Barcelona yet, PSG's withdrawal from the race will make negotiations much easier for the Spanish clubs.

According to Goal.com, as a product of the Lille academy, Bouaddi has set a unique record in the French league. He became the youngest player in Ligue 1 history to make 50 appearances, breaking the record previously held by the legendary Eden Hazard. This statistic demonstrates the young midfielder's maturity and consistency beyond his years.

Having reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup with the Morocco national team, Bouaddi participated in five matches. He was recorded as the second-youngest player in tournament history to start in a quarter-final match (only Pelé was younger). Experience in such a prestigious tournament will undoubtedly increase his transfer value.

Experts view Bouaddi as a strategic asset for modern football. His technical potential and vision on the pitch fully meet the demands of top clubs. Now, Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to compete for this talent in the summer transfer window, as the absence of a financially powerful rival like PSG allows for more control over the transfer fee.

PSGReal MadridBarcelonaAyyoub BouaddiTransfer
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