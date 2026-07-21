Thylane Blondeau, once known as the "most beautiful girl in the world" as a child, has gotten married!

French model Thylane Blondeau, who was known as the "most beautiful girl in the world" during her childhood, has married musician and DJ Ben Attal. The 25-year-old model's wedding ceremony was held privately in Paris, surrounded by close family and friends.

Ben Attal is the son of actress Charlotte Gainsbourg and director Yvan Attal. He is also the grandson of the renowned composer Serge Gainsbourg and actress Jane Birkin.

After the wedding, Thylane Blondeau expressed her dissatisfaction on social media regarding some paparazzi who gained unauthorized access to the ceremony. The model objected to their public distribution of photos and videos taken at the private event.

Blondeau emphasized that this day was of personal significance to her and her husband, and she spoke out against the unauthorized publication of footage from the wedding.

Thylane Blondeau has been working as a model since she was five years old. She became widely known as the "most beautiful girl in the world" after participating in a photoshoot for Vogue magazine at the age of seven.