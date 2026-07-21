Olise Surpasses Messi and Mbappé: 2026 World Cup Rankings

·24·Sport
Olise Surpasses Messi and Mbappé: 2026 World Cup Rankings

A new ranking based on players' attacking, creative, and defensive actions at the 2026 World Cup has been released. France midfielder Michael Olise topped the 'creators' list with a score of 8.29.

Olise, the top assist provider of the 2026 World Cup, surpassed stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in this metric.

Players were evaluated in three categories

The actions of players participating in the tournament were analyzed on a 10-point scale across three main categories:

  • attacking efficiency;

  • chance creation;

  • defensive actions.

The 'creators' ranking highlighted players who were active in developing attacks, delivering dangerous passes, and preparing goal-scoring opportunities for teammates.

Michael Olise recorded the tournament's best result in this category with 8.29 points.

Olise led the tournament with 7 assists

The French midfielder's top spot is no coincidence. He became the tournament's best assist provider by delivering 7 assists during the 2026 World Cup.

Olise played a crucial role in organizing France's attacks, providing final passes, and finding gaps in the opponent's defense.

His impact was evident not only in statistics but also in France's overall gameplay throughout the tournament. The midfielder was a key creative force in both fast breaks and positional play.

Messi finished in second place

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi took second place in the ranking with 8.26 points.

The 39-year-old stood out during the tournament not only for his goals but also for his ability to organize attacks, provide final passes, and pressure the opposition defense.

The difference between Olise and Messi was just 0.03 points, showing that the two players were nearly equal in terms of creativity.

Mbappé rounded out the top three

France forward Kylian Mbappé took third place with 7.84 points.

Although Mbappé is better known for his goal-scoring efficiency, he was also one of the tournament's best players in creating chances.

Thus, the top three in the 'creators' ranking looked as follows:

  1. Michael Olise — 8.29 points

  2. Lionel Messi — 8.26 points

  3. Kylian Mbappé — 7.84 points

2026 World Cup held in a historic format

For the first time in history, 48 national teams participated in the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The expanded scale of the tournament increased the number of games and players. In such a competitive environment, Olise being named the best creator is a high praise for his performance at the Mundial.

Many players gained attention for their goals at the 2026 World Cup. Michael Olise, however, surpassed Messi and Mbappé by creating opportunities for others to score.

Michael OliseLionel MessiKylian MbappéWorld Cup 2026Football
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