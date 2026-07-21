2 Million Fans Celebrate Spain's Championship in Madrid

The 2026 World Cup-winning Spain national team was welcomed in Madrid with a grand celebration. Approximately 2 million fans participated in the open-top bus parade held in honor of the champions.

Luis de la Fuente's squad showcased the World Cup trophy through the streets of the capital. The celebration became one of the largest public events in the history of Spanish football.

The champions returned to Madrid

The Spain national team arrived in the country's capital on Monday. Official reception ceremonies were initially organized for the players, coaching staff, and federation representatives.

The team members met with King Felipe VI of Spain and members of the royal family. During the meeting, the players' victory at the World Cup was specially recognized.

Afterward, the delegation led by Luis de la Fuente was received by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Madrid streets filled with fans

Once the official ceremonies concluded, the players began their championship parade through the streets of Madrid on an open-top bus.

Hundreds of thousands of fans gathered along the bus route. According to organizers, approximately 2 million people participated in the overall festivities.

Fans waved Spanish flags and cheered for the players. The team members displayed the World Cup trophy and expressed their gratitude to those who supported them.

Spain defeated Argentina in the final

The Spain national team faced defending champions Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

No goals were scored during the intense and uncompromising regulation time. The winner was decided in extra time.

Spain defeated their opponent 1-0 to secure their second World Cup title in history. This result earned Luis de la Fuente and his players a special place in the history of Spanish football.

The second World Cup title turned into a grand celebration

The Spain national team first became world champions in 2010. Sixteen years later, the team has once again captured the biggest trophy in the football world.

Therefore, the welcome ceremony in Madrid was not just a simple parade, but a major football festival for the entire country.

The celebration, attended by approximately 2 million fans, was the brightest continuation of the historic victory achieved by Spain's new generation of players.