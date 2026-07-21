Lionel Messi and Argentina: Will the end of a great partnership finish in tears?

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Lionel Messi and Argentina: Will the end of a great partnership finish in tears?

For football legend Lionel Messi, the 2026 World Cup final had an unexpected and painful conclusion. The Argentina national team's defeat to Spain in the decisive match held in New Jersey may signify not only a missed championship but also the end of an era. As the final whistle blew, the tears streaming down the 39-year-old forward's face suggest he is on the verge of ending his international career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In this tournament, Messi led his team across North American pitches, but he remained somewhat in the shadows during the final match. The Argentina national team opted for an overly aggressive and physical style against Spain's technical superiority, which hindered Messi from fully showcasing his creative abilities. According to Goal.com, the weight of the defeat and the player's emotional state indicate that it is time to bid farewell to the national team.

Resilience and late recognition

Lionel Messi's journey in the Argentina jersey has not been easy. Long criticized in his homeland and unable to win the full affection of the fans, the player only began to secure major trophies after the age of 34. The successes achieved with the team under Lionel Scaloni — the Copa América and the World Cup in Qatar — are the result of Messi's resilience. Although he announced his retirement from the national team ten years ago, he returned and etched his legacy in golden letters.

In a post-final interview, Messi did not hide his deep disappointment with the defeat. "The pain caused by this result is infinite, and it will take time for this wound to heal," he emphasized. However, regardless of what decision he makes, his place in the history of Argentine football is already untouchable. Before the tournament, he himself hinted that he had fulfilled his duty, stating, "I had already finished my journey in Qatar."

Painful chapters of history

Looking back at Messi's international career, we see that he has faced severe trials several times. In the 2010 World Cup and the 2011 Copa América, he failed to score a single goal, and Argentina exited the competitions in the quarterfinals. This series of misfortunes continued even after he was handed the captain's armband:

  • The defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final;
  • The misfortune in the 2015 Copa América final against Chile;
  • The final lost again to Chile in the 2016 Copa América Centenario.
Three consecutive final defeats forced Messi to leave the national team at that time. But he returned and showed the whole world his true strength. Today's tears are not just about defeat, but the emotional conclusion of a twenty-year journey of hard work and honor.

Although the 2026 final did not end as hoped, Messi's connection with Argentina is now stronger than ever. He remains in his homeland not only as a great footballer but as a symbol of never giving up. Now, the entire football world awaits his official statement, but there is no doubt that he has already conquered the pinnacle of football.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupFootballLionel Scaloni
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