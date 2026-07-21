Bluecore Energy raises $10 million to build floating nuclear reactors

·26·Technology
Bluecore Energy raises $10 million to build floating nuclear reactors

Energy startup Bluecore Energy has announced an innovative project aimed at providing clean energy to seaports and coastal infrastructure. The company has successfully raised $10 million in investment to create small modular reactors (SMR) housed on floating barges. These funds will be directed toward testing the technology and launching initial prototypes. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The company was founded just seven months ago by former Uber Freight employee Kofi Asante. The uniqueness of the Bluecore Energy project lies in the fact that the nuclear reactors are located not on land, but on special floating platforms. This approach allows energy to be delivered directly to consumers, such as major ports or industrial zones, via the sea. According to TechCrunch, the project is backed by Slauson & Co, Harlem Capital, and even actor Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Ventures.

Technological solution and safety measures

Asante explains that the system is based on classic water-cooled nuclear technology that has been in use for over 70 years. The reactor heats water, and the resulting steam is sent to a generator, which turns a turbine to produce electricity. The system operates in a closed loop and produces no harmful emissions. Most importantly, such reactors only require refueling every few years.

Regarding safety, Bluecore Energy engineers have developed a multi-stage protection system. The uranium material is placed in a thick steel pressure vessel, which is then surrounded by a concrete shell and an additional steel layer. The company has currently acquired a port terminal and test equipment and is in the process of certifying safety standards in cooperation with regulatory bodies.

Solution for AI and data centers

Today, the global development of AI technologies has sharply increased the demand for electricity. Large data-centers consume significant amounts of energy and water for cooling. The head of Bluecore Energy emphasizes that floating reactors can help solve this problem. According to him, a few barges will have the capacity to fully power an average of 15,000 homes or one major port.

For countries where energy stability is crucial, such as Uzbekistan, such small modular reactors may spark interest in the future. Global attitudes toward nuclear energy are shifting, with increasing recognition of it as a source of "green energy." Startups like Bluecore Energy are striving to make this technology more mobile and safer. If the project is successful, it is expected to solve the energy crisis for coastal cities and industrial facilities.

Bluecore EnergyEnergyNuclear ReactorsStartupTechnology
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