Revolution in the music world: Half of the tracks uploaded to Deezer are AI-generated

The digital music industry is undergoing significant changes: according to data from the world-renowned streaming service Deezer, more than 50 percent of songs uploaded to the platform daily are now created using AI. This figure highlights how rapidly technological progress is infiltrating creative fields and the risks it poses to the traditional music market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to statistics provided by the company, the number of AI-generated tracks peaked in June 2026, averaging 90,000 tracks per day. For comparison, in January 2025, this figure was only 10,000, or 10 percent of total uploads. The fact that these numbers have grown 9-fold in just a year and a half is causing concern among industry experts.

New policy of streaming services

The sharp increase in AI products is forcing streaming platforms to take strict measures. Although there is no consensus yet, each service has defined its own direction. For example, Bandcamp has completely banned such tracks, while Tidal has stopped monetizing them. Apple Music has voluntarily introduced AI labels, and Spotify has developed a special policy defining the level of AI usage.

Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier stated that the company has been fighting fraud for two years. Now, the platform will begin deleting AI tracks that have not been played even once in six months or were created to artificially inflate revenue. This aims to protect the rights of real artists and composers.

Copyright and detection technologies

Deezer has implemented technology capable of identifying music created using models from startups like Suno and Udio on its platform. Notably, these startups are currently involved in lawsuits regarding copyright infringement. Deezer has announced that its detection system is also open to other platforms.

Also, last month, the company launched a special tool that scans Apple Music and Spotify playlists to filter out AI-generated tracks. This is also important for users and local creators in Uzbekistan, as changes in algorithms on global platforms directly affect the popularity and revenue of local content.

In conclusion, it can be said that the music industry has entered a new era. While AI has simplified the creative process, it casts a shadow over the income of true talents and the authenticity of music. The firm stance of major players like Deezer is expected to define the rules of digital art in the future.