Portuguese football faces economic crisis after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Following the retirement of the legendary captain of the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, from the international stage, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) could face serious financial and media losses. Leading marketing experts warn that Portuguese football must prepare for the biggest commercial crisis in its history. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Daniel Sa, executive director of the Portuguese Institute of Marketing Management (IPAM), the national team brand has been almost entirely linked to the 39-year-old forward for the last two decades. The expert believes that Ronaldo's departure will have a devastating impact not only on on-pitch results but also on the federation's revenue streams.

Decline in brand value and new strategy

In an interview with the Lusa news agency, Daniel Sa emphasized that Ronaldo's personal brand is stronger than the Portuguese national team and many other teams combined. According to him, the day the player retires, Portuguese football will step onto an escalator moving downwards at high speed.

"This will be a tragedy not from a sporting perspective, but in terms of brand analysis. Many still cannot imagine how much media attention we will lose after he leaves. It is because of him that the federation has signed major contracts and earned significant funds for over 20 years," the expert says.

Therefore, the Portuguese Football Federation must already work on a new narrative and strategy for the "post-Ronaldo" era. The federation is required to provide other types of arguments for sponsors and fans, rather than relying solely on one person.

An empire off the pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr, is not just a footballer but one of the biggest media figures in the world. His social media following and portfolio of advertising contracts are unparalleled. The expert notes that Ronaldo's personal brand will continue to grow even after he hangs up his boots.

Ronaldo's investments in various fields and his status as the most-followed person in the world will ensure his commercial success even after his national team career. However, for the Portugal national team, finding a new star capable of replacing such a massive figure remains an almost impossible task.

Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo recently confirmed in an interview that the 2026 World Cup would be his last, but he has not disclosed a specific date for when he will end his overall career with the national team.