Ferran Torres, who led the Spanish national team to the 2026 World Cup title, has found himself at the center of an unexpected transfer saga. According to Marca, Real Madrid scouts are closely monitoring the situation of the Barcelona forward.

The Madrid club has not yet submitted an official offer. However, reports that the Catalans are considering selling Torres during the summer transfer window have fueled interest in this potential move.

Real Madrid is studying the player's situation

According to the source, the Real Madrid management is studying Ferran Torres' status at Barcelona, the club's plans for him, and potential transfer terms.

The Madrid club values players who can operate in multiple attacking positions, are adapted to the Spanish league, and have experience in big matches. Torres stands out for his ability to play both as a central striker and on both wings.

However, interest does not necessarily mean a transfer will take place. So far, neither Real Madrid, Barcelona, nor the player's representatives have officially confirmed that negotiations have begun.

Why might Barcelona sell him?

Earlier reports suggested that Barcelona might part ways with some players to expand their financial capabilities and allocate funds for new signings.

Ferran Torres is also being mentioned among the players who could potentially be sold. The Catalans may discuss his transfer if a suitable offer is received.

At the same time, it is natural that the player's market value and the demand for him have increased after the 2026 World Cup. This could allow Barcelona to sell the forward at a higher price than before.

The World Cup changed his status

Ferran Torres became Spain's main hero in the 2026 World Cup final. After the match against Argentina ended 0-0 in regular time, he scored the only goal in the 106th minute of extra time.

This strike gave Spain a 1-0 victory and their second World Cup title in history. Torres remains in the history of the country's football as another hero who decided the fate of a World Cup final after Andres Iniesta.

After a goal scored on such a big stage, other leading European clubs may also express interest in the player.

Moving from Barca to Real is not easy

Direct transfers between Barcelona and Real Madrid always cause a great stir. Due to the historical rivalry between the two clubs, such a deal becomes not only a matter of sports but also a matter of prestige.

For this reason, even if the Catalans are ready to sell the player to other clubs, they may set special conditions for letting him go to Real Madrid.

Torres himself must also agree to a potential transfer. His position on staying at Barcelona, moving to another league, or joining a fierce rival is not yet known.

Will the final hero change sides in El Clasico?

For now, it is about the interest of Real Madrid scouts and their monitoring of the player's situation. There is no confirmed information regarding an official offer, agreement, or transfer terms.

However, if Barcelona decides to sell Torres and Real Madrid turns its interest into a practical offer, one of the most sensational transfers of the summer in Spanish football could take place.