Emiliano Martinez considers retiring from the Argentina national team

The experienced Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has announced the possibility of ending his international career following the defeat in the 2026 World Cup final. In the final of the tournament hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, the Argentina national team lost 1-0 to Spain, failing to defend their championship title. This is reported by Goal.com .

This defeat was an unexpected blow for the 2022 world champions. Through his social media accounts, Emiliano Martinez apologized to the fans and emphasized that he had given his all for the team's success. According to him, the dream of becoming world champions twice in a row and rewriting history not coming true has taken a heavy mental toll on him.

Doubts about the future

In his statement, the 33-year-old goalkeeper did not hide that he is seriously considering leaving the national team. "To be honest, the current pain is indescribable. There is a lot to think about regarding how to move forward, choosing the right path, and whether it is time to step aside," the goalkeeper noted.

At a time when legendary teammates like Lionel Messi have not yet made a definitive decision, Martinez's statement has sparked major discussions within the Argentine football community. The goalkeeper stated that he had done everything in his power to help his country and teammates, but the failure in the final has left him mentally exhausted.

Emiliano Martinez played a huge role in Argentina's victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was named the tournament's best goalkeeper. His unique character and skill in penalty shootouts have made him one of the world's most renowned keepers. However, the defeat in the 2026 final leaves his future with the national team in question.

So far, the Argentine Football Association or the coaching staff have not made an official statement regarding the goalkeeper's potential retirement. Experts believe that Martinez is still capable of playing at a high level, but his mental state and finding new motivation will play a decisive role in his final decision.