Apple launches device leasing: Subscription system for iPhone and Mac

·2·Technology
Apple launches device leasing: Subscription system for iPhone and Mac

Apple is revolutionizing its product sales strategy. The company is preparing to launch a new service that allows users to lease iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices on a long-term basis. According to Bloomberg, the Apple Upgrade program is expected to officially debut in the US on July 28 of this year. This is reported by news source.

The new project was developed in partnership with the Klarna payment platform, allowing users to access the latest technology through a monthly subscription fee instead of paying the full price upfront. Once the contract term ends, the customer can purchase the device, trade it in for a new model, or simply return it.

Service features and terms

While the existing iPhone Upgrade Program is limited to smartphones, the new Apple Upgrade service will be much broader. According to the plan, different lease terms are set for various gadgets:

  • Maximum lease term for iPhone and Apple Watch — 24 months;
  • For iPad and Mac — 36 months.
Users will have several options during or after the contract. For example, they can continue payments to own the device or trade it in for a next-generation model before the term expires. However, Bloomberg experts warn that additional fees may apply for early upgrades or contract termination.

Limitations and partnership terms

It is worth noting that this program does not apply to all devices. Initial reports indicate that models such as Apple Watch SE, base iPad, iPhone 16, and MacBook Neo are not included in the leasing list. Furthermore, the service is available only to individuals; corporate clients and educational institutions are excluded.

Another important aspect is that the new subscription package does not include the AppleCare+ extended warranty. If a user wants to insure their device, they will have to pay for this service separately. To join the program, the customer's creditworthiness is checked via the Klarna platform through a simplified procedure.

Following the closure of Apple Pay Later, Apple is strengthening ties with external partners like Klarna. Currently, this payment system is integrated into Apple Pay and Wallet, enabling installment purchases. The new leasing system is part of Apple's strategy to not only increase sales volume but also keep users within its ecosystem for longer.

The official launch of this service in the Uzbekistan market is not expected yet, as the Apple Upgrade program is initially intended for the US market with its developed financial system. However, international experience shows that if such services succeed, they may eventually be introduced through official dealers in other regions.

AppleiPhoneSubscriptionTechnologyBloomberg
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