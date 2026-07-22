Trump calls 2026 World Cup the most successful tournament in history

US President Donald Trump has described the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the most successful tournament in history. He emphasized that the tournament, hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, generated significantly higher revenue compared to previous World Cups.

Trump also noted that he did not want to draw definitive conclusions about the competition's results until the final match had been played.

"I didn't want to talk about it until the final"

The US President shared his thoughts on the organizational and financial results of the 2026 World Cup during an appearance on Fox News.

"I didn't want to say how well everything was going before the final. Because you never know what's going to happen," Trump said.

According to him, the tournament concluded successfully and significantly outperformed previous World Cups in terms of financial metrics.

Revenue reported to be five times higher

Donald Trump claimed that the revenue generated from the 2026 World Cup was five times higher than that of any other World Cup.

"We just held the most successful World Cup in history. Its revenue was five times higher than any other World Cup," the US leader stated.

However, the provided text does not cite official financial reports or FIFA data to confirm this figure. Therefore, the five-fold difference is currently being treated as Trump's personal statement.

Will the US host the World Cup again?

Trump did not hide his desire to host a major competition like the World Cup in the US again. At the same time, he acknowledged that the chances of hosting the next tournament are very low.

"I look forward to it all happening again. But I don't think we can host the next World Cup," he said.

Because World Cups are typically rotated between different continents and countries, it may be difficult for the US to secure hosting rights again in the near future.

World Cup matches held in 11 US cities

The 2026 World Cup was co-hosted by three countries: the US, Mexico, and Canada. The majority of the tournament matches were organized within the United States.

World Cup matches took place in the following US cities and regions:

East Rutherford (near New York);

Philadelphia;

Boston;

Atlanta;

Miami;

Houston;

Dallas;

Los Angeles;

San Francisco;

Kansas City;

Seattle.

The stadiums in these cities hosted numerous matches, ranging from the group stage to the playoffs.

Full tournament report expected

Although Trump has labeled the 2026 World Cup as the most profitable and successful tournament in history, the final financial results of the competition will only be fully known once official reports are released.

The main focus will now be on the figures to be provided by FIFA and the organizing committee regarding ticket sales, sponsorships, broadcasting rights, and total revenue.