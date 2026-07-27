Manchester City's Asia Tour: Maresca's 'Surprise' Squad

«Manchester City» is starting the most crucial phase of pre-season under new head coach Enzo Maresca. On Tuesday, the team will depart for a summer tour across Hong Kong and South Korea. Despite several key players resting after the 2026 World Cup, the «Citizens» are heading to Asia with a much stronger and star-studded squad than expected.

Our compatriot Abdukodir Khusanov is also expected to be in the squad and take to the pitch to win the new coach's trust.

Asia Tour and Official Match Schedule

Maresca's men will play three friendly matches in Asia before entering official matches for the new season in England.

Date Competition / Opponent Venue August 1 «Inter» (Italy) Hong Kong August 5 K-League All-Stars Seoul (South Korea) August 9 «Atlético Madrid» (Spain) Seoul (South Korea) August 16 «Arsenal» (FA Community Shield) Cardiff (Wales) August 23 «Bournemouth» (Premier League Matchday 1) Bournemouth

Who is travelling to Asia and who is resting?

Players who reached the quarter-finals and beyond at the World Cup (Erling Haaland, Rodri, Rayan Cherki, Elliot Anderson, and members of the England national team) have been granted extended rest. They will rejoin the team 3-4 days before the Community Shield clash on August 16.

Key squad stars participating in the Asia tour:

Defense and Goalkeeping: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rúben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov , Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rico Lewis.

Midfield and Attack: Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo, Matheus Nunes, Tijjani Reijnders, Omar Marmoush, Nico González, Savinho.

Players waiting for an opportunity: Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, who is recovering from injury.

Hugo Viana's headache: Is Rodri moving to «Real»?

While the team plays matches in Asia, Sporting Director Hugo Viana is conducting tough negotiations between the Manchester and Madrid offices.

Central drama: «Real Madrid» is seriously pushing to sign Rodri, and the player himself does not hide his desire to move to the «Santiago Bernabéu». City is trying to keep him, but is also looking for new midfield candidates as preparation for a potential transfer. Additionally, the club is searching for a new winger and right-back. On the other hand, goalkeeper James Trafford's transfer to «Leeds United» is virtually complete. Meanwhile, Donnarumma will start the season as the team's undisputed number one goalkeeper.

Maresca's «special projects»: Foden, Grealish, and Phillips

The Italian specialist touched upon the future and condition of certain players in particular during the press conference:

Restoring Phil Foden: Foden, who did not go to the 2026 World Cup, is Maresca's main target. «My duty is to return Phil to the level we know, and most importantly, want to see. If he is in a good mood, we will win many matches», — said Enzo.

Faith in Jack Grealish: Grealish, who underwent foot surgery in February, is expected to be taken on the tour. The coach emphasized that his relationship with him is excellent.

Last chance for Kalvin Phillips: After unsuccessful loan spells at «West Ham», «Ipswich», and «Sheffield», Maresca is giving Phillips one final chance to show his potential.

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