FIFA announces the symbolic team of the 2026 World Cup

·29·Sport
FIFA announces the symbolic team of the 2026 World Cup

Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, FIFA has presented its symbolic team featuring the tournament's best players. Spain, which claimed the world title after a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, leads the list. This symbolic squad includes not only the winners but also the stars who showcased their skills throughout the competition. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Three players from the champion Spain team were included in the symbolic squad. Among them, defensive midfielder Rodri Hernandez received special recognition. His reliable play in the center of the pitch and his role in linking defense to attack were crucial to Spain's success. Other young talents who impressed during the tournament also caught the eyes of experts.

Unexpected decisions in the defensive line

Interestingly, Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte, who formed Spain's successful defensive wall, were not included in the symbolic squad. This is despite the pair being recognized as the tournament's best defensive duo. Spain conceded only one goal in eight matches throughout the tournament, a feat largely credited to these defenders.

In the attacking line, as expected, legends of world football took their places. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe became the key figures of the symbolic team with their high-level performances. Although Argentina lost in the final, Lionel Messi once again demonstrated his leadership qualities in one of his final major tournaments.

The main heroes of the tournament

This squad compiled by FIFA has sparked various discussions within the football community. In particular, the exclusion of the defenders who conceded the fewest goals surprised many. However, experts emphasize that they placed more focus on attacking football and individual skill.

Below are some of the key names recognized by FIFA:

  • Rodri Hernandez — Best defensive midfielder;
  • Lionel Messi — Attacking midfielder/forward;
  • Kylian Mbappe — Center forward;
  • Three representatives from the Spain national team.
This World Cup was an important step toward increasing the popularity of football in the North American region. Spain's latest victory showed that the dominance of European football continues. According to FIFA, this symbolic team was formed based on statistical indicators and the general conclusions of experts.

FIFAWorld CupLionel MessiKylian MbappeSpain
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