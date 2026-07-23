Erceg Acknowledges Temirov's Threat: Plans to Extend Fight to Later Rounds

·24·Sport
Erceg Acknowledges Temirov's Threat: Plans to Extend Fight to Later Rounds

Australian UFC fighter Steve Erceg revealed his game plan ahead of his bout against Ramazon Temirov in Abu Dhabi on July 25. He specifically acknowledged the punching power, speed, and aggressive style of his Uzbek opponent.

Erceg believes the opening minutes of the fight will be the most dangerous phase for him. Therefore, the Australian athlete aims to withstand Temirov's initial attacks and drag the contest into the later rounds.

“He hits very hard”

Steve Erceg did not hide the strengths of his upcoming opponent.

“Yes, without a doubt, he hits very hard. He moves quite fast and aggressively, so I need to get through the early part of the fight safely,” Erceg said.

His words indicate that Temirov's early-round pressure and knockout power have been seriously studied by the Australian fighter's camp.

Erceg plans to extend the fight

The Australian athlete believes that the longer the fight lasts, the better his chances will be.

“The longer the fight goes, the better it is for me. I will try to take him into the later rounds and finish him when he gets tired,” he added.

Thus, Erceg plans to neutralize Temirov's initial pressure and capitalize on fatigue in the subsequent rounds.

An important test for Temirov

Ramazon Temirov is known for his aggressive movements and powerful strikes. Erceg's statement shows that his opponent is wary of these exact attributes of the Uzbek fighter.

However, the Australian's plan to prolong the fight makes the issue of endurance and pacing even more critical for Temirov.

When will the fight take place?

The bout between Ramazon Temirov and Steve Erceg on July 25 in Abu Dhabi will be held.

Before the fight, both sides are confident in their strengths: Temirov plans to rely on heavy pressure in the early rounds, while Erceg intends to bank on his endurance in a long contest. Now, it will be revealed in the octagon which tactic proves more effective.

UFCMMASteve ErcegRamazon TemirovAbu Dhabi
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Zidane's new era in France: Announcement date revealedZidane's new era in France: Announcement date revealedToday, 01:01Four contenders for Hervé Renard: South Korea views him as the primary candidateFour contenders for Hervé Renard: South Korea views him as the primary candidateToday, 00:58Ramazon Temirov praises Erceg: 'We will see the rest in the fight'Ramazon Temirov praises Erceg: 'We will see the rest in the fight'Today, 00:55Manchester City extends contract with Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov until 2031Manchester City extends contract with Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov until 2031Today, 00:54Manchester United preparing new offer for Real Madrid star Aurelien TchouameniManchester United preparing new offer for Real Madrid star Aurelien TchouameniToday, 00:52Guskov on his fight against Ankalaev: «This could change my life»Guskov on his fight against Ankalaev: «This could change my life»Today, 00:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"