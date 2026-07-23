Erceg Acknowledges Temirov's Threat: Plans to Extend Fight to Later Rounds

Australian UFC fighter Steve Erceg revealed his game plan ahead of his bout against Ramazon Temirov in Abu Dhabi on July 25. He specifically acknowledged the punching power, speed, and aggressive style of his Uzbek opponent.

Erceg believes the opening minutes of the fight will be the most dangerous phase for him. Therefore, the Australian athlete aims to withstand Temirov's initial attacks and drag the contest into the later rounds.

“He hits very hard”

Steve Erceg did not hide the strengths of his upcoming opponent.

“Yes, without a doubt, he hits very hard. He moves quite fast and aggressively, so I need to get through the early part of the fight safely,” Erceg said.

His words indicate that Temirov's early-round pressure and knockout power have been seriously studied by the Australian fighter's camp.

Erceg plans to extend the fight

The Australian athlete believes that the longer the fight lasts, the better his chances will be.

“The longer the fight goes, the better it is for me. I will try to take him into the later rounds and finish him when he gets tired,” he added.

Thus, Erceg plans to neutralize Temirov's initial pressure and capitalize on fatigue in the subsequent rounds.

An important test for Temirov

Ramazon Temirov is known for his aggressive movements and powerful strikes. Erceg's statement shows that his opponent is wary of these exact attributes of the Uzbek fighter.

However, the Australian's plan to prolong the fight makes the issue of endurance and pacing even more critical for Temirov.

When will the fight take place?

The bout between Ramazon Temirov and Steve Erceg on July 25 in Abu Dhabi will be held.

Before the fight, both sides are confident in their strengths: Temirov plans to rely on heavy pressure in the early rounds, while Erceg intends to bank on his endurance in a long contest. Now, it will be revealed in the octagon which tactic proves more effective.