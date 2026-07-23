Ramazon Temirov states his goal: The path to the championship after Erceg

Uzbekistan's UFC fighter Ramazon Temirov spoke about his plans and championship dreams ahead of a crucial bout in Abu Dhabi. On July 25, he will face Australian Steve Erceg in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 282.

Temirov acknowledged that the co-main event status carries great responsibility. He aims to justify the trust placed in him by the UFC with a spectacular performance and a victory.

«The goal is the championship»

According to Ramazon Temirov, a victory over Erceg could move him closer to his opponent's position in the rankings.

«God willing, if I win this fight, I think I will take his place. After that, I will fight whoever the UFC puts in front of me. The goal is the championship,» said Temirov.

Uzbekistan's athlete emphasized that he does not choose specific opponents and is ready for any fight offered by the organization.

Wants to justify UFC's trust

Temirov assessed his participation in the co-main event of the UFC tournament as an important opportunity in his career.

«Fighting in the co-main event puts a lot of responsibility on me. I am very grateful to the UFC for their trust. God willing, I will justify this trust in a beautiful way,» he said.

The fighter said he hopes to provide an entertaining bout for fans in Uzbekistan and the entire UFC audience alongside Erceg.

What does he think about Erceg?

Temirov noted that he does not underestimate his future opponent and approaches every athlete with respect.

«Steve is a good fighter. He has skills. I don't consider myself superior to my opponents, but I will show everything I have during the fight,» he said.

Previously, Erceg also highlighted Temirov's powerful strikes, speed, and aggressive movements. The Australian fighter stated that he plans to take the bout to the later rounds.

Prepared for a full fight, not just a knockout

Temirov and his team prepared for a full three-round bout rather than aiming for a win in a specific round.

«We prepared for a three-round fight. Our three-month training camp was also adapted for a full fight. There is no such thing as 'I will knock him out, I will finish it early.' Such situations arise during the fight itself,» said the fighter.

This approach shows that Temirov is preparing for any scenario without exhausting all his energy in the first seconds of the fight.

Reacted to the possibility of fighting Asu

Temirov also commented on a potential fight with Asu, who competes in the same weight class.

He said they are friends and do not want to face each other. However, if the UFC makes such a decision, they will be forced to enter the octagon.

«Neither of us wanted to fight each other. We are friends. But if the UFC schedules it, we have to fight. If they give me someone stronger, I will fight without any problems,» said Temirov.

Wants a clash with Joshua Van

Ramazon Temirov did not hide that one of the opponents he finds interesting is Joshua Van.

«He also fights standing up and doesn't back down. I am the same. It would be a very beautiful fight,» said the Uzbek athlete.

The open and aggressive style of both fighters could make such a potential clash interesting for the fans.

Temirov in Uzbekistan wants to fight

The fighter said he was happy to hear reports that a UFC tournament might be held in Uzbekistan in the future. However, the date and other details of the event are not yet known to him.

«If I perform well in this fight, I would like to fight in Uzbekistan next, regardless of who the opponent is,» said Temirov.

The important bout between Ramazon Temirov and Steve Erceg will take place on July 25 in Abu Dhabi. For the Uzbek fighter, this victory could allow him to climb the rankings and reach a new stage on the road to the championship.