Inter Miami Announces Casemiro Signing: MLS Launches Investigation into Club

·28·Sport
Inter Miami Announces Casemiro Signing: MLS Launches Investigation into Club

The US club Inter Miami has completed another blockbuster transfer, signing experienced Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. The star player, who parted ways with Manchester United, joined the Florida club as a free agent. However, following this deal, MLS (Major League Soccer) immediately launched an official investigation. This is reported by Goal.com .

The controversy was sparked by a complaint from LA Galaxy. It turns out that the Los Angeles team held the "discovery rights" for Casemiro. According to MLS rules, if a club has reserved such rights for a specific player, other teams must purchase those rights before initiating negotiations.

Currently, league officials are investigating whether Inter Miami engaged in "tampering" by holding secret negotiations with the player in violation of league rules. Although the two clubs have reached an agreement, MLS stated that no final decision will be made until the investigation is concluded.

History of violations and serious risks

This is not the first time Inter Miami has faced such administrative issues. In 2021, it was discovered that the club had violated salary cap regulations during the transfer of Blaise Matuidi. At that time, the league fined the club a record $2 million, and team owner Jorge Mas was forced to pay an additional $250,000. Additionally, the club's transfer budget was significantly reduced.

If the violation is proven as a result of the new investigation, the club owned by David Beckham could face further serious sanctions. Nevertheless, the Inter Miami management does not hide its pride in adding a world-class star like Casemiro to its roster.

Last season, Casemiro performed brilliantly for Manchester United, scoring 9 goals and contributing significantly to the team's qualification for the Champions League. He is now expected to play alongside former rivals such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets.

This transfer is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as the star-studded lineup at Inter Miami is boosting the prestige of MLS and increasing attention toward regional championships. For now, Casemiro's debut for his new team remains dependent on the league's final conclusion.

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