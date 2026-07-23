Decisive bouts in Yerevan: two Uzbek boxers to enter the ring

The Yerevan Mayor Cup international boxing tournament, held in the Armenian capital, has reached its decisive stage. Tomorrow, representatives of Uzbekistan will enter the ring against host athletes in two weight categories.

According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, Shahzod Muzaffarov and Iqboljon Kholdorov will compete in their next crucial bouts. Both fights will take place in the first half of the day, Tashkent time.

Shahzod Muzaffarov to enter the ring first

Shahzod Muzaffarov will defend the honor of Uzbekistan in the -55 kg weight category. His opponent will be Armenian representative Suren Rubinyan.

The fight is scheduled for 14:00 Tashkent time. The bout against the host boxer will be one of the most important tests for Muzaffarov in the tournament.

Kholdorov against an Armenian opponent

In the second bout of the day, Iqboljon Kholdorov will enter the ring in the -70 kg weight category.

The Uzbek boxer will face Armenian representative Harutyun Hakobkoxyan. This clash is scheduled to start at 14:45 Tashkent time.

Schedule of Uzbek boxers' bouts

-55 kg:

Shahzod Muzaffarov — Suren Rubinyan

Start time: 14:00

-70 kg:

Iqboljon Kholdorov — Harutyun Hakobkoxyan

Start time: 14:45

Tournament bouts start at 14:00 Tashkent time. Now, fans' attention is focused on the results of the two Uzbek boxers participating in the decisive fights in Yerevan.