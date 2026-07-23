AFA President arrested in New York after 2026 World Cup final

It has been reported that Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia was arrested by FBI agents at a New York airport following the World Cup final. According to Argentina's TN television channel, the incident is linked to ongoing investigations into AFA's financial and commercial operations.

Laptops and mobile phones belonging to Tapia and other association representatives were seized. However, the specific formal charges against him have not yet been disclosed.

Tapia detained at airport

According to sources, Claudio Tapia was apprehended at a New York airport after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup final, which featured the Argentina national team.

Investigators confiscated electronic devices from the AFA president and his companions, reportedly including laptops and mobile phones.

It is suspected that these devices may contain information regarding the organization's financial operations, commercial agreements, and funds transferred through U.S. banks.

Must testify in court on July 30

Court documents also name AFA treasurer Pablo Tovigino and businessman Javier Faroni alongside Claudio Tapia.

It has been stated that they are required to testify at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 30.

Faroni is described as a businessman close to the AFA leadership. Investigators are reportedly examining his potential involvement in financial and commercial operations related to the AFA.

$11 million in real estate under investigation

In recent weeks, investigators have focused on real estate purchased by Javier Faroni and his wife in South Florida.

Reports indicate they purchased at least four luxury properties in the area, with a total value estimated to exceed $11 million.

As part of the investigation, the origin of funds used to purchase these properties, wire transfers, and the companies involved in the transactions are being scrutinized.

The court has not yet confirmed that these properties were purchased with illicit funds.

What is the U.S. Department of Justice investigating?

The U.S. Department of Justice is continuing its preliminary investigation into AFA's financial activities.

Investigators are examining whether any funds belonging to the association or related individuals passed through the U.S. banking system. The main question is whether these operations show signs of financial fraud, money laundering, or other illegal activities.

If the U.S. financial system is utilized, American law enforcement agencies can conduct investigations even if the operations involve foreign organizations.

AFA has not yet issued an official response

The Argentine Football Association has not yet provided a detailed official statement regarding Tapia's arrest or the seized electronic devices.

There is also no information regarding specific criminal charges filed against Tapia, Tovigino, or Faroni. An ongoing investigation does not imply guilt—the final legal assessment will be determined during court proceedings.

The court hearing on July 30 may reveal the first significant details of the case. Currently, the incident is becoming one of the biggest scandals surrounding Argentine football following the 2026 World Cup final.