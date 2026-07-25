Trump Sets Demands for IT Giants: Experts Call It a «Toothless» Promise

·77·World
Trump Sets Demands for IT Giants: Experts Call It a «Toothless» Promise

US President Donald Trump announced that companies themselves must «fairly pay» for the staggering amount of electricity consumed by artificial intelligence and data centers. According to a new initiative presented by the White House, tech giants must prevent electricity price hikes for local residents and independently finance their energy infrastructure.

Zamin.uz provides a comprehensive analysis of this high-profile decision, Trump's leverage over the IT sector, and the serious concerns of experts.

1. Voluntary Pledge: What Obligations Are Being Placed on Data Centers?

The White House acknowledged that the excessive power consumption of data centers could drive up utility bills for regular consumers. Therefore, a sweeping voluntary agreement was developed.

  • Independent Energy Source: Data centers must bring in separate energy resources for themselves or fully cover the costs of the electricity and additional infrastructure they use.

  • Supporting Communities: It envisions investing in infrastructure and allowing the public to use backup capacities in emergency situations.

  • Signatories: According to a source announced by the White House, the pledge has been joined by 27 data center manufacturers, 55 utility companies, 105 electric cooperatives, and 23 Republican governors.

2. «These Are Smart Communities»: Trump Defends IT Infrastructure

Despite imposing obligations, Trump refrained from harsh criticism of data centers, praising them instead and urging communities to actively embrace such projects.

From Donald Trump's statement:

«You have communities that really want data centers, and frankly, those are smart communities. Because that means a huge number of new jobs and rare outages. You have to convince your community of how great this stuff is. You can’t fight it, you have to go with it, and you will have all the protection.»

White House Plan and Expert Skepticism: Key Differences

Aspects

White House and Trump Position

Expert and Critic Views

Document Status

A pledge signed by major companies and states

A «toothless» paper with no legal obligations

Electricity Price

Price increases for ordinary residents will be prevented

Prices will rise anyway since there is no cost control

Economic Impact

Thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars in investment

No definitive consensus on who will precisely cover the costs

3. Storm of Criticism: «No Obligations at All»

Both left- and right-wing political circles and experts express serious doubts about whether this pledge will work in practice.

  1. Cato Institute (Libertarian Perspective): Energy expert Travis Fisher noted that this is merely a voluntary pledge with no accountability for breaking it. «Even if you agree to cover all your costs, figuring out which cost is specifically yours is a very complex puzzle», he says.

  2. Climate Power (Progressive Perspective): Former Biden administration official Jesse Lee sharply criticized the document:

Jesse Lee's reaction:

«Honestly, this will actually lead to higher prices. Companies will pretend they are monitoring something and won't care about keeping prices down at all. All of this is a toothless and completely vague document.»

How Will This Decision Affect Electricity Prices?

The development of artificial intelligence and the exponential growth of data centers are triggering an energy revolution and resource shortages worldwide.

Instantly share this hot and useful international review with your friends, tech chats, and social networks!

Do you think it's fair for IT giants to pay a separate, higher tariff for electricity? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

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