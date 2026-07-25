AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund Rivalry: The Battle for Konstantinos Karetsas Heats Up

·55·Sport
AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund Rivalry: The Battle for Konstantinos Karetsas Heats Up

The transfer saga surrounding Konstantinos Karetsas, regarded as one of European football's most talented young stars, has reached a critical stage. Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Italy's AC Milan are locked in a fierce battle for the attacking midfielder born in 2007, who is shining in the Belgian league. This transfer holds major significance not only for the youngster's future but also for the tactical setups of both European giants in the upcoming season, Goal.com reports .

Currently, Borussia Dortmund is clearly leading the race. According to Sky Deutschland, the German club improved its latest official offer last Tuesday. Dortmund has proposed 30 million euros in guaranteed fees plus 5 million euros in add-ons, along with a sell-on clause, to Genk. However, the Belgian club stands firm on its demands, seeking at least 35 to 40 million euros for the player.

AC Milan, meanwhile, prefers to monitor the situation from the sidelines for now. The team's new head coach, Rubén Amorim, views Karetsas as a perfect fit for the 3-4-2-1 tactical scheme he intends to implement. However, the Rossoneri's entry into this transfer race is directly linked to star player Rafael Leao. If the Portuguese forward is sold to Turkish clubs Fenerbahce or Galatasaray, AC Milan will have sufficient funds in its coffers for Karetsas.

Strategic Chess Game in the Transfer Market

Although the Genk management is aware that a personal agreement until 2031 exists between Karetsas and Borussia Dortmund, they have no intention of lowering their asking price. Meanwhile, AC Milan has repeatedly faced difficulties in past negotiations with Belgian clubs. Specifically, the complex processes during the transfers of Charles De Ketelaere and Ardon Jashari are prompting the Italian club to exercise caution.

Rubén Amorim is currently trying to make the most of available resources in pre-season friendlies. In particular, Samuel Chukwueze, who returned from a loan spell at Fulham, and young talent Lorenzo Ossola have caught the coach's attention. However, an upcoming friendly match against Celtic in Glasgow could expose problems in the team's attacking midfield and urge the management to become more active in the transfer market.

A turning point in this transfer saga is expected early next week. According to the Greek press, AC Milan could disrupt Dortmund's plans with a surprise bid. Karetsas' technical skill and vision on the pitch have made him one of the most valuable assets in modern football. For football fans worldwide, the transition of such young talents to elite clubs always remains in the spotlight.

AC MilanBorussia DortmundTransfer MarketFootballKonstantinos Karetsas
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