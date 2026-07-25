SpaceX on the Verge of a Historic Milestone: First Mid-Air Catch of Starship Planned

Revolutionizing space exploration, SpaceX is preparing to take another massive step forward within its Starship project. According to Elon Musk, during the upcoming test flight, the company will attempt for the first time to catch the upper stage of the Starship (Ship) directly in mid-air using mechanical chopstick arms on a specialized launch tower. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Information about this bold plan was announced following the successful completion of the Flight 13 test flight. Recall that in the recent test, the spacecraft made a soft landing in the Indian Ocean and fully maintained its structural integrity during reentry. Now, engineers are working not just to splash down the spacecraft in the ocean, but to return it to the launch site for reuse.

Capabilities of the Mechazilla Tower

Designed to catch both the spacecraft and the booster, the Mechazilla tower is known for its massive mechanical "chopsticks." Previously, SpaceX successfully caught the Super Heavy booster using this method, but the upper stage spacecraft (Ship) has not yet been recovered in this way. If this operation is successfully completed, it will drastically reduce the cost of space flight.

Elon Musk noted that the final decision will be made after a full analysis of telemetry data from the Flight 13 launch and the condition of the thermal protection shield. Musk praised the new generation heat shield of the Starship, stating that the spacecraft currently looks "amazing." Such a protection system is crucial for the spacecraft to withstand the extreme temperatures of atmospheric reentry.

Why Stainless Steel?

The founder of SpaceX also touched upon why stainless steel was chosen for the spacecraft's hull. This material is not only inexpensive and easy to work with, but it also maintains its strength at both extremely high and extremely low temperatures. This makes the Starship system the optimal transport vehicle for long-distance missions like Mars and the Moon.

At the same time, SpaceX engineer Michael Nicholls announced that 20 Starlink V3 satellites have successfully passed a critical testing phase. This demonstrates how vital the Starship project is not only for scientific purposes, but also for commercial goals such as improving global internet connectivity.

Starship is a fully reusable, super-heavy transport system created to make humanity a multi-planetary species. It consists of a spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster, designed in the future to deliver humans and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars. The success of the next flight will bring SpaceX even closer to this strategic goal.