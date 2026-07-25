Manchester City on the Verge of a New Era: Will Rodri Stay or Leave?

·71·Sport
Manchester City on the Verge of a New Era: Will Rodri Stay or Leave?

English club Manchester City is stepping into one of the most delicate and crucial phases of its modern history. With the Pep Guardiola era coming to an end and Enzo Maresca taking over the team, winds of major change have started to blow at the club. A radical squad overhaul, the departure of key stars, and particularly the situation surrounding the team's core player, Rodri, are expected to be the main factors determining the club's future. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Replacing a manager who led the team for a decade is never easy. Today, Manchester City is undergoing a serious transition period, not only regarding the coaching staff but also the squad. Four players who were key pillars in securing the historic treble in the 2022-2023 season—Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Bernardo Silva, and John Stones—left the club this summer. This caused major gaps to emerge in the team's structure.

Rodri and Real Madrid's Interest

Currently, all attention is focused on Rodri, who celebrated winning the World Cup with the Spain national team. The player is currently preparing for back surgery, and his return date to the pitch remains unknown. Reports of strong interest from Real Madrid in the midfielder, whose contract has only one year left, are further complicating the situation.

The club's management faces a difficult choice: keep one of the world's best defensive midfielders in the team despite his injury, or sell him for a substantial fee before his contract expires. According to Goal.com, in his first press conference, Enzo Maresca openly stated his intention to keep the Spanish star in the team.

New Transfers and Future Plans

The club's management is active in the transfer market to compensate for the squad losses. Specifically, £116 million was spent on Elliot Anderson, and 17-year-old talented English player Jeremy Monga was also added to the team. These steps indicate that the club has initiated a rejuvenation process based on a long-term strategy.

This transition period is not going smoothly for Manchester City. The resolution of the fate of an experienced game-controlling player like Rodri will determine what the midfield line looks like in Enzo Maresca's system. If Rodri leaves, the team could lose not only technical skill but also leadership qualities in the center of the pitch. Naturally, football fans in Uzbekistan are also interested in the new look of a powerhouse team like Manchester City, as every transfer made by this club inevitably impacts the global football market.

Manchester CityRodriTransfersEnzo MarescaPremier League
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